01
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon car coat, $2,400 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

02
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon bucket hat, $495 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

03
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Forum sneakers, $850 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

04
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon track jacket, $1,850 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

05
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Forum sneakers, $850 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

06
09

Adidas x Prada AW21 Campaign (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

07
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon bucket hat, $495 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

08
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon belt bag, $995 | adidas for Prada Re-Nylon track jacket, $1,690 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

09
09

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon shoulder bag, $1,590(Photo by Jonathan Baron)

Fashion / Shopping

The Adidas for Prada Collab is an Athleisure-Lover’s Dream

Explore Co-Branded Bucket Hats and Beyond

BY // 01.11.22
photography Jonathan Baron
Some couples should just make it official and get married. Case in point: Adidas and Prada. Their first collaboration in 2019 was a sell-out success. Likely due to the fact that all the items were extremely limited in quantity. Many pieces began popping up on consignment sites at prices higher than when they were first released.

Adidas and Prada are about to introduce the new chapter of their ongoing fashion love affair. This time through a more sustainable lens: the Re-Nylon collection promises a reimagining of luxury sportswear. Truthfully, they can promote the collab however they like — I just know I’ll likely want every piece. And I won’t feel guilty given that Prada Re-Nylon is a textile created through the recycling of the plastic waste that litters our oceans.

adidas for Prada Re-Nylon bucket hat, $495  | adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Forum sneakers, $850 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

From what I’ve heard from my friends at their New York City offices, the collection is everything one might need for a sporty look: athleisure separates, bucket hats, and some must-have sneakers. Also, I’m terribly intrigued by the bags which truly highlight the best features of both brands — the streetwear vibe of Adidas joined with the slightly uptown aesthetic visible via the iconic Prada triangular logo. I’m sure that most of the more fashionable social media influencers will be clamoring to be first to be seen in one of the pieces (#adidasforPrada).

aO x PRADA AW21Campaign: aO x Prada Category: Statement Fashion Shoot location: London Shoot date: 6 + 7 December 2021 Agency: Farago Projects and Frosty Pop Usage: 6 months BTL WW Photographer’s name: Jonathan Baron 1st Usage: on or around 5 January 2 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)
adidas for Prada Re-Nylon belt bag, $995 | adidas for Prada Re-Nylon track jacket, $1,690 (Photo by Jonathan Baron)

Be prepared for another sell-out moment. Call up your connection at the nearest Prada boutique (the collection will be available at the brand’s only Texas store, located in the Houston Galleria) or set a reminder and hope for the best when hopping on Prada.com when it launches globally on January 13.

