The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB

Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t wanting for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.

Blame it on its illustrious New York bonafides, credentials that include regular drop ins from celebrities and backing from names like Keke Palmer and The Chainsmokers (seriously). Since its 2018 founding by Rachel Apfel Glass, GLOSSLAB has quickly risen within the need-to-know nail salon ranks thanks to top-notch nail art, a gorgeous space, and sustainable, water-free practices.

Membership (including unlimited mani-pedis) along with a slick virtual system that makes it easy to book and cancel are also key components of the GLOSSLAB ethos.

The good GLOSSLAB word has currently spread to Washington DC, Hoboken, and Westport, Connecticut, but the opening of the Preston Royal location will mark the brand’s official entrance into Texas. More Dallas locations are slated to open later in 2022 (in Lakewood and along Lover’s Lane) and a whopping five Houston salons — in Uptown Park, Height Marketplace, the Montrose Collective mixed-use development, River Oaks, and Rice Village — are expected to open within the next year.

GLOSSLAB Dallas in Preston Royal (6025 Royal Lane) will open on Friday, August 19. Visit glosslab.com to learn more.