I‘ve long been intrigued by the CBD trend that’s been permeating the health and beauty space, but with the influx of products now available (and the lack of regulation), I was unsure where to begin my CBD journey. If you find yourself facing a similar conundrum, I can now attest that the new CBD massage treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas is a pretty perfect place to start.

The posh Uptown hotel has teamed up with luxury CBD brand Lord Jones (you may have caught their surreal billboards around town) to provide a spa experience that aims to improve your overall sense of well-being — and relax you, of course. Aptly named “Calm, Balance, Delight,” the 120-minute treatment (pricing starts at $415) begins with a series of stress-relieving craniosacral massages before transitioning into a more traditional full-body massage, all while using the brand’s CBD oils. It was a bit more complex than your typical massage, but the mix of methods was intentional to honor both ritual and innovation.

“The creation of the Lord Jones CBD Massage Treatment at The Ritz Carlton Dallas was a collaborative one,” Lord Jones General Manager Summer Frein tells PaperCity. “We take pride in developing curated Lord Jones CBD ‘rituals’ for our distinctive partners that turn traditional spa experiences into beautiful moments of self-reverence.”

For those who often need to remind themselves to actually relax during a massage (i.e. me), the addition of CBD products is a solution you never knew you needed. The treatment begins with the offering of a Lord Jones hemp-derived CBD gumdrop, employs Lord Jones Royal Oil CBD for the full-body, and concludes with a Lord Jones CBD mocktail. The result was pure, full-body relaxation, and a great way to get acquainted with a variety of products that use CBD, an often misunderstood wellness ingredient.

“The spa and hospitality sectors have forever held a special place in the Lord Jones world,” Frein says. “There’s such a beautiful synergy between CBD and the holistic nature of the spa relaxation ritual. We are grateful for like-minded partners like The Ritz-Carlton who have joined us on our mission to normalize and destigmatize the plant and rethink the way we experience the wellness ritual.”

The experience of “Calm, Balance, Delight” is complemented by The Ritz-Carlton Spa’s luxury facilities. With their cedar plank sauna, eucalyptus-infused steam room, healing waters whirlpool, and more at your disposal, the worst part of the day will be tearing yourself away from the spa world. Fortunately, you’re re-emerging far more zen.