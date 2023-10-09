Where to Shop For Cowboy Boots In Fort Worth — and the 9 Hottest New Styles of the Season

Ah, fall. It is that time of year when Texans ditch their sandals and pull on a comfy pair of cowboy boots. While many folks from other large Texas cities will have at least one pair of cowboy boots on hand for those regular Western events, most self-respecting Fort Worth natives have an ever-growing wardrobe of boots to suit their every mood.

But whether you’re a full-fledged cowboy boot-hoarder or a recent transplant just trying to fit in around Cowtown, here are a few of our favorite new styles of the season. This is Where to Shop For Cowboy Boots In Fort Worth and some ideas on what to get at each store:

Old Gringo

140 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 305

Old Gringo transplanted its headquarters from California to Fort Worth recently. After all, The Fort Worth Stockyards have become ground zero for Wester fashions of all kinds. Old Gringo’s signature Bonnie style has added a poignant pop of red floral embroidery to this black leather look.

The Bridgette incorporates suede and distressed leather adding more textural intrigue and a decidedly vintage flair.

Bridgette ― $659

CITY Boots

3612 W. Vickery Boulevard

This tall (17 inch) boot is a conversation starter for sure. In bright pink (actually, it’s officially rosebud pink) with pops of yellow flowers, these cowboy boots won’t go unnoticed.

The Lindsey Boot is part of a collaboration between CITY Boots and Dallas’ La Vie Style House. They are named after La Vie co-founder Lindsey McLain.

The Lindsey ― $1650

Tecovas

2341 N. Main Street

Austin-based bootmaker Tecovas planted a store in the Fort Worth Stockyards in 2020. This season, it’s bringing another newcomer for the fellas ― The Barrett in sport rust python. These limited edition earth-toned cowboy boots are in such high demand, that they are limited to two pairs per person.

These boots are crafted from back-cut python with a pointier snip toe. The shaft is handsomely stitched goat leather.

The Barrett in Rust Python ― $445

Justin Boots

717 West Vickery Boulevard

The Men’s Punchy Ranker boot in cobalt blue is a new style at Justin Boots. The classically inspired cowboy boot has its upper part hand-finished in sueded boar. The blue color with it graphic stitching in lighting bolts certainly makes a statement of its own.

Even better? The comfy insole is cushioned with memory foam.

Ranker Western Boot – $264.95

Lucchese Boot Maker

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 500

The classic shape of the Tilly is a stunner and it comes in a shade called Pearl Bone. Supple Mad Dog goat leather is striking on its own, but this style adds a diamond stitch accent. It’s a whole lot of Western chic. And it’s handmade in Texas.

Tilly in Pearl Bone ― $645

Ariat Brand Shop

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 600

A men’s style with plenty of pizazz, the Bullhead Western boot has all the comfort you’d expect from an Ariat sole. Its shock shield heel absorbs impact with every step. The Bullhead sports full-grain leather in a color called Cowtown, with a bold yellow vamp finished with blue, gold and white stitching detail.

Bullhead Western ― $249.95

M. L. Leddy’s

2455 N. Main Street

M. L. Leddy’s had held sway in The Stockyards for decades. This store’s always been a go-to for superior craftsmanship, bespoke apparel and custom made leather goods and boots.

Now, this superior pair of Vaquero style boots bring a hand-cut filigree showing turquoise underneath. These cowboy boots have a rich kid leather tone, a beautiful nipped toe and braided detailing around the top and on the pulls.

Turquoise Filigree Vaquero ― $1295

Double D Ranch

128 E. Exchange Avenue, Suite 540

They don’t call these boots the Long Tall Sally for nothing. With its 18-inch shaft, it’s the perfect pair for short skirts, or to tuck your skinny jeans into. You can update the length of your boots this season at Double D Ranch, with supple suede and Western stitching.

Long Tall Sally – $645

Rod Patrick Bootmakers

2900 West 6th Avenue

These custom-made Cognac toned Cayuse Roughout boots are both soft and stylish. Utilizing the reverse side of the leather makes this cayuse suede both strong and durable. The scrollwork on the black leather shaft is luxe — and this pair comes with a horseman heel.

Cognac Cayuse Roughout ― $795

If it’s time to update your own cowboy boot wardrobe, Fort Worth’s boot havens will have you well-heeled.