Fashion / Beauty

What Nail Polish Should We Wear During Dallas’ In-Between Seasons?

Not Quite Winter, Not Yet Spring

BY // 02.24.20
Verbena Parlor

Verbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar.

A friend of mine recently texted me with a dilemma. She was getting a manicure, and wanted to paint her nails coral, but it was a drizzly 40-something degrees outside. It felt wrong to touch up her tips with such a vibrant hue that afternoon, but then again, it was balmy 75 degrees in Dallas just a few days before. What’s a girl to do when that girl never knows how it’s going to feel?

Dallas has always been pretty discourteous about seasonal style transitions. One day you’re breaking out a pair of cute new sandals, the next you’re digging through drawers for wool socks. But the groundhog couldn’t find his shadow. Arboretum Annie said early spring! I mean, I wrote about a beach bag just a few short days ago.

Ultimately, if you want to paint your nails coral, go for it. But if you’re staring at an array of polishes, wondering which choice would be the safest should Dallas weather decide to swing from one extreme to another on a daily basis (as it is wont to do), we turned to some of our favorite local salons and technicians for a little guidance.

Verbena Parlor + Social House

2626 Howell St Ste. 166 / Uptown 

These agate nails feature Pantone’s 2020 color of the year, not the season.

MsPattyCake

Mobile Nail Art Concierge 

Nail art this cute defies all calendar-centric limitations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nail Art By MsPattyCake (@mspattycake) on

 

Pink Pedi

1888 Sylvan Ave. #140 / Oak Cliff

Yes, the news of Pink Pedi’s exclusive use of 9-free, cruelty-free, vegan Dazzle Dry nail polish is very good and important, but so is this lovely lilac color for the in-between seasons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8MsFdvnqV9/

 

Adore Organic Spa

2410 Allen St. / Uptown 

These starry nails don’t know what season it is and they certainly do not care.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adore (@adoreorganicspa) on

Rose Couture Nail Bar

8061 Walnut Hill Ln #900 / Just Outside Preston Hollow

I’m not sure when the cow print nail trend started, but I know that its impact is not beholden to any outside temperature.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7FQo-An1_A/

Cherry

An on-demand mobile nail service

Gray may be the most in-between color of them. Paired with a white accent nail, you can truly do no wrong.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHERRY (@downloadcherry) on

