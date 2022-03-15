Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts

The Gills are involved with multiple philanthropic organizations including Literacy Now and The Houston Ballet.

Ask Mignon and Steve Gill about a time when they didn’t know each other, and the couple rewinds to their early college days. As in their freshman and junior year at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Mignon was the “older” woman at 20-years-old with Steve 19.

“Steve likes to joke about this,” Mignon says. “I like to say that we grew up together. Looking back, we were so young and had no idea what we wanted to do with our lives. We just knew we wanted to do it together.”

“We feel very fortunate to have found each other so early in life. Our family values and strong faith were always aligned from the start,” Steve says.

The Gills have been doing life together for 27 years, navigating law school (Mignon at LSU and Steve at Tulane Law School) building their legal careers, moving from New Orleans to Houston, raising a family and supporting numerous arts and education organizations.

After graduating from Tulane Law School in 2001, Steve Gill joined Vinson & Elkins, where he is a partner at the firm and co-head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets. Mignon practiced law for 12 years before stepping away to focus on the family.

Everything the Gills do, they do together. It’s a throughline established the first night they were introduced by mutual friends at a college party.

“It really was love at first sight,” Mignon says. “We are as happy and in love as the day we were married. Even more so actually.” They credit mutual respect for the continued strength of their relationship and the close family they have nurtured.

Married for 23 years, Mignon and Steve are parents to Alexandra, a UCLA freshman, and Stephen, a St. John’s School sophomore. It’s a busy time of life, filled with work, volunteering and watching Stephen play football, but the Gills revel in the activities that bring them together.

“I don’t recall a time in our lives when we weren’t intensely busy, but we love our life together and our family dynamics and wouldn’t want it any other way,” Mignon says.

The whirlwind of life is one reason why family vacations are a priority. The Gill family has traveled the world and they have an affinity for beach destinations, where the sun shines and memories are made.

“We’ve been to so many amazing places, but I think our whole family would agree on the Island of Mustique is our most treasured vacation,” Mignon says. “It’s a magical place unlike any other beach destination. It has quickly become our go-to escape over the past few years. If you haven’t been there, it should be on your list.”

The couple manages to squeeze in Family Date Night at MF Sushi or Da Marco, but they say, there’s nothing better than gathering for dinner at home and talking about life.

Mignon marvels at Steve’s ability to keep all the plates spinning at work and at home, doing it all without skipping a beat.

“Steve is always extremely busy at work, but he has always managed to make time for me and our children,” Mignon says. “It’s truly remarkable how he just makes it all work. I don’t know anyone who has achieved the work/life balance as well as he has.”

A Belief in Serving Others

The Gills have fine tuned exactly how to make the most of every day, serving on various boards throughout the city.

Mignon is on the Houston Ballet Foundation Board, Alley Theatre Board, River Oaks Baptist School Board and The Culinary Institute LeNotre Scholarship Board. Over the years, she has been active with The Houston Ballet Guild, previously serving as its president in 2017 to 18 and most recently, she was the chairman of Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market in November 2021. She is the president-elect for the River Oaks Rose Club for 2022-23.

Steve currently serves on the board of the Society for the Performing Arts. As a couple, Mignon and Steve are involved with Literacy Now, an organization that provides opportunities to underserved children, addressing the academic, social and emotional needs of the child and their families. They have been involved with Literacy Now since its inception in 2006, chairing the annual gala in 2017.

When you ask the couple what they admire the most about each other, the heartfelt platitudes are immediate and genuine.

“I admire Steve’s dedication to our family, his brilliant mind and his remarkable ability to balance work and family life better than anyone I know. I often joke that he should teach a class to the young associates at the firm,” Mignon says.

“She cares deeply for our family and sacrifices so much for our kids and has an unflappable presence about her. No matter the situation, she’s got it handled, whether it’s giving a speech to hundreds of people or putting together an event on short notice,” Steve says. This husband also appreciates Mignon’s adventurous spirit in all things.

Above all, family is at the heart of this love story. Love for each other, their children and parents. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We both grew up with the notion that family is everything and that spending time with family is priceless,” Mignon says.

