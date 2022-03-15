088 Vincent Darré x OKA, Lifestyle 2
Parisian designer Vincent Darré in front of his XIV Mirror for OKA ($2,995), crafted with resin and beach wood for a surreal effect.

Vincent Darré x OKA Gemini ceramic vase, $595

Vincent Darré x OKA Gemini ceramic vase, $595

Vincent Darré x OKA Lyric Console Table, $5,195, crafted with wood, brass, and marble.

Vincent Darré x OKA Lyric Console Table, $5,195, crafted with wood, brass, and marble.

Home + Design / Home Stores

Remains of Darré — A Surreal New Collection for Posh British Furniture Brand OKA

Fantastical Finds from Parisian Designer Vincent Darré

BY // 03.15.22
Vincent Darré x OKA Lyric Console Table, $5,195, crafted with wood, brass, and marble.
Referencing Cubism, Dali, skeletons, and the Surrealist parlor game Exquisite Corpse, French decorator, dandy, and artistic director Vincent Darré creates fantastic interiors celebrating the decorative arts and crafts. In a new capsule collection for British brand OKA, the Parisian designer spins the limited-edition and numbered four-piece offering through the ruins of nocturnal 18th-century gardens and deconstructed architectural fragments — the Spiral lamp ($1,295) with twirled French shade references a reinterpreted Ionic column, while the Lyric console table ($5,195) is a segment of the remains of an abandoned garden.

Perhaps most fantastical is the dreamy and palatial XIV mirror, almost five feet in height, with foxed mirror and resin embellishment ($2,995).

The Vincent Darré capsule collection is available to shop online or at OKA’s locations in Dallas (4531 McKinney Avenue) and Houston (3461 W. Alabama Street). The two Texas stores marked the first American outposts for the posh London-based furniture and accessories brand. Featuring vignettes and spaces that evoke a range of English interiors, from a Welsh hideaway cottage and a West London townhouse to a historic Shropshire home and a grand Kent country estate, the sprawling brick-and-mortar shops are an Anglophile’s dream.

