Spring Fashion Reimagined — Your Guide to Everything That’s New in a Rapidly Changing World of Beauty

During Miami Art Basel last year, Dior presented its Fall 2020 menswear collection which kicked off a new direction for the brand.

Inside Chanel: Chapter 27 is the House of Chanel’s latest short film dedicated to the life and history of founder Gabrielle Chanel

Dior's new Ultra-Matte Collection turns the volume down and reinterprets timeless Dior signatures such as the Lady Dior and the Saddle bag.

Spring has sprung some incredible new clothing and accessories we cannot wait to get our hands on. Some of the best fashion design houses in the world are dipping their toes in housewares, dishware, even filmmaking. Let this be a guide to spring shopping (as outside stores as it may be in these coronavirus times).

Even as the world changes, there are exciting collaborations, new product launches, and a famous fashion house’s foray into new creative outlets to look forward to in the fashion universe.

Max Mara Dives into Summer

The beach is the quintessential escape when travel is allowed. Sand under your feet, the crash of waves against the shore. . . Max Mara gets it. The Leisure Beachwear Spring/Summer 2020 collection was inspired by the landscape and architecture of the Mediterranean.

The collection blends earth tones and sky tones into dresses, maxi shirts with roll-up sleeves, loose trousers and swimwear that seems just right for the moment.

Tourbillon is a Man’s Best Friend

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

Now, this is what we call wearable art. Louis Vuitton’s latest high-watchmaking collection, the Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève, is a marvel of engineering. Proprietary carbon-based materials are combined with a precision milling process.

Each watch is then finished by hand at the la Fabrique de Temps Louis Vuitton workshop in Geneva. The sleek, modernist face incorporates the LV logo while showcasing the intricate workings inside. In black, the watch makes a subtle, but strong statement — but we love the version with diamonds. After all, you can never have enough carbon in your wardrobe.

Jimmy Choo x KAIA

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi recently teamed up with brand muse and supermodel Kaia Gerber to create a capsule collection for the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The pair reimagined four Choo classics and infused them with Gerber’s ’90s grunge-meets-California-cool aesthetic. The collection features two boots (combat and Western) and a pair of low heels that are practical for everyday but edgy enough to dress up. . . or down. Fifteen percent of sales from the collection go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Gabrielle Chanel and the Arts

Inside Chanel: Chapter 27 is the House of Chanel’s latest short film dedicated to the life and history of founder Gabrielle Chanel. The series of short films, begun in 2012, continues its progression, this time exploring the relationship between Madame Chanel and the world of art.

Design and art can make bedfellows, and the case with Chanel is no different. The fashion icon was known to entertain artists, musicians, and intellectuals at her rue Cambon address, and her design work echoes their influence: Jean Cocteau, Igor Stravinsky, Serge de Diaghilev, Salvador Dalí, Alain Resnais, Colette, and Pablo Picasso, among others, all circling within the same orbit. This was the life of Gabrielle Chanel.

Also evident in her designs was her true essence as a provocateur who challenged convention and rewrote society’s rules regarding women’s apparel — from the iconic N°5 fragrance, with its white case outlined in black and formal purity, to her costume jewelry, which was considered scandalous at the time.

Her collections included jackets with panels that showed the influences of Cubism. Her little black dress gathered inspiration from the Art Deco movement, while the movement of her jerseys was inspired by dancer Isadora Duncan. There can be no doubt that Gabrielle Chanel inspired the world — or that she was inspired by the world of art. Chapter 27 begins the exploration of this fascinating symbiotic relationship.

Licensed to Thrill

Tom Ford’s latest handbag ticks all the boxes. With its T-shaped logo clasp and adjustable strap, the 001 handbag is understated and elegant, with just enough flair for a party (or Insta pic). Launching late spring in small or medium sizes and a wide range of colors and finishes, from $2,490, at tomford.com.

And, here’s another way to pass the time: In Spring 2018, watch enthusiast Tom Ford added timepieces to his brand’s growing collection. The 001 was the first: a unisex, rectangular tank-style wristwatch. This year, it’s joined by the 002, a classically styled, round-face Swiss-made wristwatch, available in three sizes, automatic or quartz. More than 50 interchangeable leather straps can be paired with the polished steel or 18K-gold case.

Shoot High/Aim Low

During Miami Art Basel last year, Dior presented its Fall 2020 menswear collection — a celebration of the vision of men’s artistic director Kim Jones, who began his role at Dior in 2018. It revealed a new direction for menswear that blends couture and street, with a focus on summery motifs and hypnotic prints spun from a collaboration with surfwear designer Shawn Stussy.

Jones and Sussy collaborate again with a Dior spring/summer capsule collection — part street, part counterculture, part couture — representing an evolution of menswear that feels appropriate for our time and includes T-shirts, swimwear, flip-flops, and hats. Even the classic Dior logo has been reinterpreted.

Turning the Volume to MATTE

In a world where everything gets bigger, better, badder, and louder, Dior accessories have gone Ultra-Matte. And, they’re beautiful. Dior calls this new finish “ultimate elegance,” and we agree: There’s sexy, then there’s this. A step back. Ultra-Matte turns the volume down and reinterprets timeless Dior signatures such as the Lady Dior and the Saddle bag and belt in matte white, pink, gray, green, and blue. Sign us up.

At the Table With Adam Lippes

Over the holidays, fashion designer Adam Lippes previewed his first collection of home goods, a collaboration with British brand OKA, to the Houston River Oaks social set at Courtney Sarofim’s home (Sarofim is an investor in Lippes’ fashion business). The Adam Lippes x OKA tabletop collection, which is scheduled to launch May 13, features two complementary mix-and-match patterns that take inspiration from 18th-century antique famille rose porcelain. Plates, bowls, teacups and tumblers are crafted from fine bone china and delicate glass, with colorful, detailed designs of birds, butterflies and flowers.

“The collection is a decidedly modern take on Chinese designs created in the European fashion,” Lippes says. “It is both special and everyday porcelain, intended to be mixed together in any manner to create a tablescape of color, fun and refinement.”

Despite their delicate appearance, the china is both dishwasher and microwave-safe. OKA, which has been a go-to home design source for Londoners for two decades, launched a U.S. website in the fall.