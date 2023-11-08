Fort Worth Jewelry Stores and Designers to Know — For Holiday Shopping Or Just a Special Sparkle

Kori Green's Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.

JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)

The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.

Perhaps you are ready to dive into holiday shopping, or maybe you deserve a little treat for yourself to get in the spirit of things. Either way, Fort Worth can be your jewelry wonderland. Some special jewelry designers call Cowtown home and they are ready to dazzle.

From fine jewelry to some stunning unique designs, these are Fort Worth Jewelry Stores You Need to Know:

JAG Jewelry & Goods

3924 W. Vickery Boulevard

JAG Jewelry & Goods has released its newest capsule collection of clothing and jewelry for the fall/winter season. Headquartered in Fort Worth, JAG also can be found in Houston’s Saint Bernard store in River Oaks District and Frock Shop boutique. These Texas-designed jewelry and clothing pieces can easily be found online as well.

JAG is co-owned by Ann Jefferies and Renea Conser, who left the finance world to pursue their other passions ― designing clothing and jewelry. The duo’s clothing line is made in America and all their jewelry is sourced from gold-filled or 14 karat gold suppliers, creating tarnish-free, timeless pieces.

JAG’s newest jewelry line is made from high-quality materials, intended to outlast trends and remain in jewelry boxes for years to come. These include forever classic gold and diamond tennis necklaces, which range in price from $3,150 to $11,240.

M Donohue Collection

Maureen Donohue Grable is a Southern Belle. Born and raised in Georgia, the jewelry designer now lives in Fort Worth. Her eponymous, M Donohue Collection first started in 2004 as a side hobby while she was working in interior design.

All of the pieces in the M Donohue Collection are designed and handcrafted in Texas. Donohue’s designs are inspired by her travel, love for antiques and nature. That includes these frilly and expressive Jardin Hydrangea Pearl Double Earrings, made of seed pearls and 18 karat gold-plated brass.

The rest of her current and ultra-feminine, collection incorporates basket weaves in wicker and raffia, cut semi-precious stones and carved mother-of-pearl designs.

Kori Green Designs

3610 W. Vickery Boulevard

Kori Green first began making jewelry during her law school days at the University of Texas at Austin (she now has kids attending UT). Her hobby soon became a thriving business, and now Green’s designs sell in numerous boutiques across the state and beyond Texas. She makes the rounds in Round Top as well.

But Fort Worth shoppers can simply dip into LOCAL Design Studios + Gallery, when it’s open on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm, to see what’s new from Kori Green.

Kori Green Jewelry is individually handcrafted in Fort Worth, featuring natural stones in an ever-evolving array of eclectic pieces that are perfect for layering or making their own statement. This includes the Amethyst Chunk Bracelet of faceted stones accented by beveled edge gold-plated spacers for $65.

Megan Thorne Fine Jewels

120 St. Louis Avenue, Suite 141

Well known for the vintage appeal of her designs — many are set with actual antique stones, from old mine cut and rose cut diamonds — Fort Worth jewelry designer Megan Thorne is also behind those stunning hexagon cut diamonds and salt and pepper diamonds, which shine like an antique mirror.

While wedding jewelry is Thorne’s bread and butter, there are plenty of special occasion fine jewels to peruse in her case too. Take the Ribbed Rose Cut Eclipse ring topper, featuring salt and pepper diamonds in claw settings, for $2,959. Stacking rings like this can wake up anything in your jewelry box, and Thorne works with brilliant and colorful precious stones as well.

Yes, these Fort Worth jewelry designers sparkle pretty brightly.