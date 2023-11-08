The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.
Jewels 2023 – JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)
Jewels 2023 – Donohue Collection Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings.
Jewels 2023 – Kori Green’s Amethyst Chunk bracelet
Jewels 2023 – Megan Thorne ring topper in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique
01
05

The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.

02
05

JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)

03
05

Donohue Collection Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings.

04
05

Kori Green's Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.

05
05

Megan Thorne ring toppers in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique.

The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.
Jewels 2023 – JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)
Jewels 2023 – Donohue Collection Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings.
Jewels 2023 – Kori Green’s Amethyst Chunk bracelet
Jewels 2023 – Megan Thorne ring topper in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique
Fashion / Shopping

Fort Worth Jewelry Stores and Designers to Know — For Holiday Shopping Or Just a Special Sparkle

Shopping Local Can Bring Plenty of Glittering Rewards

BY // 11.08.23
The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.
JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)
Donohue Collection Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings.
Kori Green's Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.
Megan Thorne ring toppers in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique.
1
5

The Donohue Collection is one of the Fort Worth jewelry designers you should know.

2
5

JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)

3
5

Donohue Collection Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings.

4
5

Kori Green's Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.

5
5

Megan Thorne ring toppers in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique.

Perhaps you are ready to dive into holiday shopping, or maybe you deserve a little treat for yourself to get in the spirit of things. Either way, Fort Worth can be your jewelry wonderland. Some special jewelry designers call Cowtown home and they are ready to dazzle.

From fine jewelry to some stunning unique designs, these are Fort Worth Jewelry Stores You Need to Know:

JAG Jewelry & Goods

3924 W. Vickery Boulevard

JAG Jewelry & Goods has released its newest capsule collection of clothing and jewelry for the fall/winter season. Headquartered in Fort Worth, JAG also can be found in Houston’s Saint Bernard store in River Oaks District and Frock Shop boutique. These Texas-designed jewelry and clothing pieces can easily be found online as well.

JAG is co-owned by Ann Jefferies and Renea Conser, who left the finance world to pursue their other passions ― designing clothing and jewelry. The duo’s clothing line is made in America and all their jewelry is sourced from gold-filled or 14 karat gold suppliers, creating tarnish-free, timeless pieces.

JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)
JAG has a full range of tennis necklaces in store this season, or any season. (Photo by Jason Kindig)

JAG’s newest jewelry line is made from high-quality materials, intended to outlast trends and remain in jewelry boxes for years to come. These include forever classic gold and diamond tennis necklaces, which range in price from $3,150 to $11,240.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023

M Donohue Collection

Maureen Donohue Grable is a Southern Belle. Born and raised in Georgia, the jewelry designer now lives in Fort Worth. Her eponymous, M Donohue Collection first started in 2004 as a side hobby while she was working in interior design.

All of the pieces in the M Donohue Collection are designed and handcrafted in Texas. Donohue’s designs are inspired by her travel, love for antiques and nature. That includes these frilly and expressive Jardin Hydrangea Pearl Double Earrings, made of seed pearls and 18 karat gold-plated brass.

Donohue Collection's Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings are sure to impress.
Donohue Collection’s Jardin Hydrangea pearl drop earrings are sure to impress.

The rest of her current and ultra-feminine, collection incorporates basket weaves in wicker and raffia, cut semi-precious stones and carved mother-of-pearl designs.

Kori Green Designs

3610 W. Vickery Boulevard

Kori Green first began making jewelry during her law school days at the University of Texas at Austin (she now has kids attending UT). Her hobby soon became a thriving business, and now Green’s designs sell in numerous boutiques across the state and beyond Texas. She makes the rounds in Round Top as well.

But Fort Worth shoppers can simply dip into LOCAL Design Studios + Gallery, when it’s open on Wednesdays from 10 am to 3 pm, to see what’s new from Kori Green.

Kori Green's Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.
Kori Green’s Amethyst Chunk bracelet is just one of the many styles you can find online or at LOCAL Design Studio.

Kori Green Jewelry is individually handcrafted in Fort Worth, featuring natural stones in an ever-evolving array of eclectic pieces that are perfect for layering or making their own statement. This includes the Amethyst Chunk Bracelet of faceted stones accented by beveled edge gold-plated spacers for $65.

Megan Thorne Fine Jewels

120 St. Louis Avenue, Suite 141

Well known for the vintage appeal of her designs — many are set with actual antique stones, from old mine cut and rose cut diamonds — Fort Worth jewelry designer Megan Thorne is also behind those stunning hexagon cut diamonds and salt and pepper diamonds, which shine like an antique mirror.

Megan Thorne ring toppers in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique.
Megan Thorne ring toppers in ribbed rose cut salt and pepper diamonds with claw mounts are beyond unique.

While wedding jewelry is Thorne’s bread and butter, there are plenty of special occasion fine jewels to peruse in her case too. Take the Ribbed Rose Cut Eclipse ring topper, featuring salt and pepper diamonds in claw settings, for $2,959. Stacking rings like this can wake up anything in your jewelry box, and Thorne works with brilliant and colorful precious stones as well.

Yes, these Fort Worth jewelry designers sparkle pretty brightly.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
read full series
Page Southerland Architect
Big, bold design solutions from thought to finish.
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
1803 Ashland Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1803 Ashland Street
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Linda Spirtos
This property is listed by: Linda Spirtos (703) 582-5924 Email Realtor
1803 Ashland Street
12818 Verdi Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

12818 Verdi Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Tristan Broussard
This property is listed by: Tristan Broussard (281) 813-5758 Email Realtor
12818 Verdi Drive
1343 Peden Street
Hyde Park
FOR SALE

1343 Peden Street
Houston, TX

$999,950 Learn More about this property
Stephen Warrell
This property is listed by: Stephen Warrell (713) 371-6656 Email Realtor
1343 Peden Street
3105 Ella Lee Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$4,900,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
3105 Ella Lee Lane
1123 W Melwood Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1123 W Melwood Street
Houston, TX

$728,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
1123 W Melwood Street
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X