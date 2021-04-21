Fashion / Shopping

Plano’s Legacy West Goes For Luxury With New Additions

CHANEL Beauty, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and More Find a Home in the Notable North Texas Development

BY // 04.21.21
Legacy West_LuxuryBlock2 (1)

The luxury block of Legacy West (courtesy)

Since opening in 2017, Plano’s Legacy West development — one of the largest and most expensive commercial projects in North Texas — has delivered on its promise of offering a sleek, open-air environment with a smart mix of retail and restaurants. Initially attracting cult-loved brands (Credo, Bonobos), innovators (Peloton, Tesla) and inventive concepts (Neighborhood Goods) to move in along the picture-perfect Windrose Avenue, Legacy West is opening its final building with some notable luxury names in tow.

On Friday, April 16, Gucci opened the towering glass doors to its expansive Plano outpost, conveniently located across from Legacy Hall. The new boutique marks the first of a string of incoming global luxury brands arriving late this spring and summer, including CHANEL Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, and Louis Vuitton — “the best of luxury retail,” says Fehmi Karahan, developer of Legacy West.

The announcement follows a trend of retailers preferring ecommerce and standalone storefronts to engage with customers over the typical department store setup. (Ironically, or maybe serendipitously, Neighborhood Goods’ Legacy West flagship has served as a successful model for “a new type of department store.”) As reported in The Dallas Morning News, Louis Vuitton will close its leased location in Neiman Marcus at the Shops at Willow Bend when it opens in Legacy West, though the shop will remain within Neiman Marcus’ NorthPark Center location. Together, the new block of luxury stores will occupy 16,529 square feet in the development.

“(Legacy West) has become a hub for those in search of the best in shopping and dining in the North Texas area,” said Mark Masinter, Managing Member of Open Realty Advisors. “This project has gained significant momentum since opening in 2017 and, in spite of the temporary challenges the retail industry is currently facing, we anticipate more high-profile and like-minded brands will come to the development.”

