Houston’s Best Gowns of the Season — Who Wore It Best and Saved a Glamour-Challenged Season

Now that we are midway through the summer break in serious Houston partying, PaperCity is taking this pause in black-tie nights and midday fashion flings to look back on the ballgowns of winter/spring 2024. And I must say that for the most part, the glamour fell short of previous years.

Had it not been for Hallie Vanderhider‘s penchant for fabulous double dressing, Phoebe Tudor‘s emphasis on sophisticated glamour, Margaret Alkek Williams‘ always dazzling appearance, and Melissa Juneau‘s infatuation with the spectacular, it could have been a designer gown snooze.

That’s just the big picture. There were individuals, of course, who at any given black tie soirée captured the fantasy in a particularly fabulous frock. Take for example, Ann Ayre who had us swooning as she swanned through the Houston Grand Opera ball in a flower-embellished Oscar de la Renta. Sneha Merchant was spectacular in the fiery red, bejeweled Andrew Gn (who knew would call it quits after this collection) that she wore not only for her 2023 Best Dressed photo shoot but also for her role as chair of the Operation Smile gala.

Houston grand dames Lynn Wyatt, photographed at the Houston Ballet Ball, and Joann King Herring, photographed at the Houston Symphony Ball, never fail to light up the red carpet so we give them both a standing ovation for their perennial red carpet glamour. Not bad for Wyatt, who turns 89 today (July 16), and Herring who turned 95 earlier this month.

Regarding Vanderhider, she likes to say that as the child of a military family she never got to dress up. So she is making up for lost time by selecting two gowns for any gala that she might be chairing. Thus, the Monique Lhuillier gown that she wore to begin the Memorial Hermann gala, which she chaired, and then the Oscar de la Renta she changed into for the better part of the evening.

Among additional femmes whom we applaud for their ballgown glamour: Celina Hellmund, Dancie Ware, Elizabeth Colombowala, Myrtle Jones, Kristina Somerville, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai and the ever creative blogger Beth Muecke who for the Houston Grand Opera Mirror Ball dressed in, what else, head-to-toe mirrors.