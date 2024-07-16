Houston’s Best Gowns of the Season — Who Wore It Best and Saved a Glamour-Challenged Season
Legendary Society Writer Shelby Hodge Reveals Her PicksBY Shelby Hodge // 07.16.24
Hallie Vanderhider chaired a record-setting Memorial Hermann gala. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at CAMH 75th Gala (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Ballet Executive Director Jim Nelson at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nick & Sneha Merchant at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ann Ayre in a show-stopping Oscar de la Renta at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Quy Tran)
Bill Stubbs, Joanne King Herring, Kurt Grether at the Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lynn Wyatt, Richard Flowers at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Melissa Juneau, Audrey White, Jayne Johnston at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 'No Mountain High Enough' themed gala benefitting the Memorial Hermann Foundation at the Hilton Americas-Houston.(Photo by Michelle Watson)
Myrtle Jones at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Hallie Vanderhider at Memorial Hermann's Dancing in the Moonlight fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling,' held at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Patrick Summers at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Colombowala, Dancie Ware in Oscar de la Renta, both in stylish butter yellow, at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Emily Bivona, Ryan Manser, Roya Gordon at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Generous philanthropist Margaret Alkek Williams, Houston Symphony Ball CEO and executive director John Mangum at the Houston Symphony Ball. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Zinat Ahmed saluting the 50th golden anniversary of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest in a gilded gown at the Cotton 'Q Club. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings Inc.)
Celina Hellmund in James Galanos at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson/Catchlight Group)
Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Houston Zoo 'A Starry Night in the Galápagos' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Houston Ballet Ball 'Mayerling' at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Ayre, Dr. Bincy P. Abraham at the Winter Ball
Beth Muecke wearing mirrors at the Houston Grand Opera Ball (Photo by Quy Tran)
Elizabeth Colombowala, Valerie Dieterich, Ann Ayre, Dr. Rachel Ellsworth at the Houston Symphony Wine Dinner & Collector's Auction. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina Somerville, Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jonathan & Lily Schnitzer at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bailey Bell, Zinat Ahmed in a gown, Whitney Lawson in the Cotton 'Q Club at the RodeoHouston barbecue cook-off. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings Inc.)
Now that we are midway through the summer break in serious Houston partying, PaperCity is taking this pause in black-tie nights and midday fashion flings to look back on the ballgowns of winter/spring 2024. And I must say that for the most part, the glamour fell short of previous years.
Had it not been for Hallie Vanderhider‘s penchant for fabulous double dressing, Phoebe Tudor‘s emphasis on sophisticated glamour, Margaret Alkek Williams‘ always dazzling appearance, and Melissa Juneau‘s infatuation with the spectacular, it could have been a designer gown snooze.
That’s just the big picture. There were individuals, of course, who at any given black tie soirée captured the fantasy in a particularly fabulous frock. Take for example, Ann Ayre who had us swooning as she swanned through the Houston Grand Opera ball in a flower-embellished Oscar de la Renta. Sneha Merchant was spectacular in the fiery red, bejeweled Andrew Gn (who knew would call it quits after this collection) that she wore not only for her 2023 Best Dressed photo shoot but also for her role as chair of the Operation Smile gala.
Houston grand dames Lynn Wyatt, photographed at the Houston Ballet Ball, and Joann King Herring, photographed at the Houston Symphony Ball, never fail to light up the red carpet so we give them both a standing ovation for their perennial red carpet glamour. Not bad for Wyatt, who turns 89 today (July 16), and Herring who turned 95 earlier this month.
Regarding Vanderhider, she likes to say that as the child of a military family she never got to dress up. So she is making up for lost time by selecting two gowns for any gala that she might be chairing. Thus, the Monique Lhuillier gown that she wore to begin the Memorial Hermann gala, which she chaired, and then the Oscar de la Renta she changed into for the better part of the evening.
Among additional femmes whom we applaud for their ballgown glamour: Celina Hellmund, Dancie Ware, Elizabeth Colombowala, Myrtle Jones, Kristina Somerville, Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai and the ever creative blogger Beth Muecke who for the Houston Grand Opera Mirror Ball dressed in, what else, head-to-toe mirrors.