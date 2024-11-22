Houston Designer Christy Lynn Lee Opens a New River Oaks District Store In High Style — Tapping Into Korean Flower Power

Houston based designer Christy Lynn Lee introduces her Spring 2025 collection at the opening celebration of her boutique in River Oaks District (Photo by Quy Tran)

The night before Christy Lynn Lee would open her much anticipated boutique in the high-profile River Oaks District shopping land, the Houston-based fashion designer entertained a stylish clutch in the new space. The focus of the soirée was her Christy Lynn Spring 2025 collection.

Champagne flowed as the 80-plus guests swanned through the stunning space which is dramatically draped from high ceilings with swaths of crisp white voile and charmeuse. The design very much in keeping with Lee’s feminine ethos.

This latest Christy Lynn collection is labeled Cote, which in Korean translates to flower. It draws inspiration from the Korean tradition of flower pressing in which pressed blossoms were used to create intricate designs. The art form was typically associated with ladies of the royal court.

“Throughout the collection, we’ve researched and collected many floral patterns that we’ve manipulated into a variety of designs,” Lee notes. “These patterns are treated throughout many fabrications such as silk, lace, burnouts, yarns and three-dimensional handwork.”

Indeed, the delicate florals graced hemlines of gowns and the edge of voluminous sleeves, added dimension to evening slacks, and floated across dresses and tops.

Models from Neal Hamil and Page Parks presented the 25 plus looks from the collection that will be available in stores and online in February. The ensembles featured bright silk burnouts, vegan leather cutwork, lightweight cashmere with 3-D knitted techniques, printed lace, Italian crepe suiting and silk embroidered organza and chiffon pieces.

“Knitwear is a category we are pushing this year as well,” Lee tells PaperCity. “My sister and I focus heavily on our techniques for knitwear. Constantly in conversation about how to approach knitwear with a feminine hand, being versatile to complete a wardrobe.”

Lee has come a long ways from when she launched her label five years ago working with her husband out of their home in Montrose. With the line’s early success, the Lees moved their enterprise and home to La Colombe d’Or Hotel & Residences, the Hines high-rise.

In 2023, Christy Lynn opened a flagship store in Memorial Villages. This new River Oaks District locale, tucked between Baccarat and Kiton, is the pinnacle locally for the label which is carried by more than 100 retailers world-wide.

“Celebrating five years of evolution from dresses to an expanded range of separates, Cote embraces layering, texture and craftsmanship,” Lee notes in a statement.

“The collection embodies the Christy Lynn woman’s journey into sophistication, culture, and contemporary grace. I am truly humbled and appreciative of the incredible support from so many over these past five years and I can’t wait for our new location in River Oaks to open, with much more to come.”

Joining Lee in the opening celebration were James Fojt Salons and FaceForward, providing hair and makeup for the models; with wine and champagne provided by We the People and Melorosa; and light bites from River Oaks District neighbor Bari Ristorante.