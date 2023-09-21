PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl follows photographer Ivan Aguirre's instructions.
First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl is a lawyer.
Kelli Weinzierl at the 2022 Ballet Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli & John Weinzierl with their son Luke.
Kelli and John Weinzierl at the Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers charity fundraiser at Tootsies.photo by Daniel Ortiz
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl follows photographer Ivan Aguirre's instructions.

First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl is a lawyer.

First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 2023 Winter Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kelli Weinzierl at the 2022 Ballet Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli & John Weinzierl with their son Luke.

Kelli & John Weinzierl at an Episcopal High School fundraiser.

Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fashion / Style

Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused

Pushing to Create a Better World For Future Generations

BY // 09.20.23
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl follows photographer Ivan Aguirre's instructions.
First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl is a lawyer.
First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 2023 Winter Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kelli Weinzierl at the 2022 Ballet Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelli & John Weinzierl with their son Luke.
Kelli & John Weinzierl at an Episcopal High School fundraiser.
Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl follows photographer Ivan Aguirre's instructions.

First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli Weinzierl is a lawyer.

First time Best Dressed honoree Kelli & John Weinzierl at the 2023 Winter Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Kelli Weinzierl at the 2022 Ballet Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Zoo Centennial gala chairs Kelley Lubanko and Kelli Weinzierl make a champagne toast as part of the celebration. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kelli & John Weinzierl with their son Luke.

Kelli & John Weinzierl at an Episcopal High School fundraiser.

Kelli & John Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PaperCity continues its series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

Kelli Weinzierl allows that when she was a practicing attorney, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was her role model but now that she and her husband John Weinzierl have become involved in conservation, it is primatologist and conservationist Dian Fossey who fills that role. Weinzierl’s steadfast commitment to conservation along with her community involvement have earned her Houston Best Dressed honors for the first time.

“I am passionate about education and conservation, and each of the Houston Zoo and the Houston Museum of Natural Science do an excellent job with each, pairing educational experiences for Houstonians and our visitors with the complementary objective of worldwide conservation,” Weinzierl emails PaperCity. “Thus creating a new generation of children and adults knowledgeable about where we came from and where we are headed, our world, our place in it and how to maintain it for future generations.”

No surprise that her current board memberships are Houston Zoo and the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Kelli Weinzierl has also shared her time and expertise with the boards of Houston Ballet, Children’s Assessment Center, Trees of Hope and St. Francis Episcopal Day School. She also serves on the advisory board of Texas Children’s Cancer Center.

Among the numerous fundraisers Weinzierl has chaired are the Houston Zoo Centennial Ball, Alzheimer’s Association inaugural “Evening of Hope,” Houston Ballet Ball, Star of Hope luncheon and the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala.

Kelli Weinzierl’s Faves

Designers: Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Pucci

Fragrance: Creed Acqua Fiorentina

Guilty pleasure: Boots from cowboy to stiletto

A place that inspires you: Africa

Favorite hotel in the world: Four Seasons Hualailai on the Big Island of Hawaii

Carbon footprint reduction: “At our Texas and Oklahoma farms and ranches, we employ sustainable agricultural practices and rainwater capture for irrigation.

Doing It Her Way

False eyelashes or mascara: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Neither

Sneakers or stilettos: Sneakers. “but wish platforms were a third choice.”

Facial or massage: Massage

Jeans or joggers: Jeans

Feathers of fur: Fur

The PaperCity Houston Best Dressed honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling from Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, this Thursday, September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel.

More information on the big event can be found here.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed
