Louis Vuitton’s Limited Edition Texan Boot Arrives In Time For Rodeo Season

The limited-edition LV Texan boot from the Louis Vuitton 2024 Fall-Winter menswear collection is available to pre-order in the Galleria store during the Houston Rodeo and Live Stock Show.

There has always been a certain fashion element to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. For what certified cowboy, cowgirl or even tinhorn would venture out rodeo way without the requisite boots, hat and fringe? As the rodeo ramps up, the sartorial quotient of high-style Western wear has been elevated thanks to Louis Vuitton and the launch of the limited edition LV Texan Boot.

The fancy footwear is exclusively available for pre-order in the Louis Vuitton menswear store in The Houston Galleria during the Rodeo, and was introduced in Paris in January as part of men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ 2024 Fall-Winter collection.

Far from your ordinary cowboy boot, these supple calf leather boots come in three styles. One true Texas style is embellished in colorful Lone Star-centric embroideries including cactus, scorpions, bluebonnets and a Texas monogram on either side of the shank top. The other two styles are sophisticated Western-themed boots with Louis Vuitton iconography incorporated into the detailing.

The LV Texan was developed in collaboration with El Paso based Stallion Boot Company, which has provided handcrafted boots for such fashion labels as Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Céline. The limited edition boot is actually produced at Louis Vuitton’s Rochambeau Ranch in Alvarado, Texas and is the first footwear venture from the maison’s North Texas leather goods atelier.

For those who appreciate the finer points of boot production, this authentic cowboy boot is made with Goodyear construction and stitching.

As the maison notes: These iconic designs imbue the unique savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton with inimitable Texan spirit. Price point: $8,000.

In addition to the LV Texan Boot, the menswear collection includes denim embellished with pearl and sequin embroideries or printed with Western floral motifs, chaps ornamented with fringed leather and studs and leather jackets and trousers embossed in the manner of saddles. On the playful side, suits were chain-stitched with cacti, vaquero jackets hand-embroidered and suits with pinstripes or Damier chequers embellished with pearls, metal-studding or turquoise.