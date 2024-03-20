Face Foundrie
Fashion / Wellness

3 New Wellness Retreats Open in Fort Worth — And The North Texas Expansion is Just Beginning For These Brands

Where To Relax, Restore, and Infuse This Spring

BY // 03.20.24
Spring is filled with possibilities. From app-based massage concepts to functional therapies and signature IV Drips, there are a lot of new wellness brands popping up in Fort Worth. And soon, they’ll all be coming to the Dallas area.

Here are three new wellness retreats to check out in Fort Worth.

Squeeze

2621 Whitmore Street

The Foundry District has just welcomed new massage therapy spot, Squeeze. The sign on the freshly painted wall reads: “Welcome to… the Land of AHHHH.” Need we say more?

Inside you’ll find eight massage suites and affordable pricing. Your choice of deep tissue, heat therapy, percussion therapy, and aromatherapy are all included in the price of your massage. The Main Squeeze is their 80-minute massage ($159 or $125 with membership), and the Mid Squeeze is a 50-minute massage ($129 or $95 with membership).

From the founders of Drybar, Squeeze is app-based. They say the app “makes booking, paying, tipping, and rating easy, peasy, Squeezy.”

And, the new Squeeze is not just a first for Fort Worth ― it’s the first location in all of the metroplex, only the second city in the state of Texas. There are now two in San Antonio and three more in the works ― coming to Houston, Austin, and Prosper later this year.

If Drybar’s massive reach tells us anything about the projected explosion of Squeeze ― we bet you’ll be seeing them bloom far and wide.

ThriVe amps your routine with 12 signature IV Drip options and loads of additional services.

ThriVe Drip Spa

2708 South Hulen Street

A Houston favorite for IV drip therapy has recently added its first North Texas location in Fort Worth. ThriVe already has multiple locations in and around Houston, and Dallas’ Highland Park is next.

ThriVe has 12 signature drips to choose from, including the Party Drip hangover cure, the Slim Drip stimulates your metabolism, along with other targeted drips including the Libido, Migraine, and Hydrate. There is an infusion targeting whatever ails you.

Beyond IV therapy, they also offer a full range of spa services like shots, boosters, testing, and concierge medical coordination, as well as recovery-focused cryotherapy, muscle toning emsculpt, and Normatec just to name a few. With a variety of membership levels, you can make the most of your limited me time.

The new Face Foundrie is located in Fort Worth. The practical skin care solution is spreading quickly throughout the state of Texas.

Face Foundrié

4601 West Freeway

Another new entry to the North Texas market is Face Foundrié ―  an all-inclusive focused facial bar. Texas has a handful so far in Colleyville, Austin, and Houston. And, Dallas will soon get its first Face Foundrié in West Village.

Founder Michelle Henry began her career in fashion with eight PRIMP boutiques in the Midwest. Her next move was to provide skincare that was flexible even for busy moms in 2019. Her rapidly expanding Face Foundrié concept aims to make skincare affordable, approachable, and accessible with efficient and effective services for all things face, from facials to lashes, brows, and skincare.

Tighten and tone with the Sculpt facial. Brighten and boost with the Cryo Queen. Oxygenate and radiate with the Foundrié Glow. Or choose a mini-facial on your lunch break like the mini-derma, mini-mask, or mini-peel. After all, you’re never too busy to squeeze in a 20 to 40-minute facial.

So, if it’s time to put your best face forward, infuse your body and soul, or take a little time out for self-care, Fort Worth has plenty of new options to explore.

