Fort Worth’s Artsy Foundry District Gains Two New Bars — Beer and Wine With Self-Pour Convenience

Hoppin' will include an outdoor patio space like the one at their Greenville, South Carolina venue.

The party room at Salute will also allow for private tastings.

Salute Wine Bar allows guests to sample one ounce pours from different bottles.

Salute Wine Bar has added new seating and comfortable touches to the self-pour concept.

A Hoppin' taproom is gearing up to open in Fort Worth's Foundry District this year.

The Foundry District is known for its murals and pop-up art installations, as well as for its creative reuse of a former warehouse district ― adding color and life to the long-neglected acreage, which is now a burgeoning neighborhood. Soon, it will welcome two new concepts. One will offer wine, the other beer — but both in the popular new self-serve format. The bars will be located within walking distance of two other Foundry staples ― Maple Branch Craft Brewery and Blackland Distillery.

The arrivals of Salute Wine Bar and beer taproom, Hoppin’, will make Fort Worth’s Foundry District even boozier.

Salute Wine Bar is opening tomorrow, Friday, January 26. It will utilize the same pouring system installed by the previous tenant, Thirty Eight & Vine, which was one of the first to bring this concept to the city when it opened back in 2019.

Step Inside Salute Wine Bar

Owners John and Jill Lopez will have 42 self-serve wines at Salute. They have also installed a six-seater bar to make the setting more intimate. And, John plans to rework the patio space in time for spring by adding a privacy wall to tamp down street noise in the Foundry District.

“We’ve wanted to do this concept for a decade,” Jill Lopez tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We had been patrons of Thirty Eight & Vine, and when we learned of the closing, we jumped at the opportunity.”

Guests will find wines from all over the world including old-world vintages from Italy, Spain, and France. Lopez says she’s a fan of Texas wines as well and plans to serve some lesser-known wine regions like Greece and Bulgaria.

Salute will also be adding some food to the mix like flatbreads, a Caesar salad, meatballs, charcuterie plates, and desserts (tiramisu and cheesecake).

Exclusive wine-tasting events will take place at the new Foundry District spot as well. The first one is Thursday, February 1 at 6 pm featuring Jan Schuermann — the owner and winemaker from Château de Gensac Estate located in southwest France.

Hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 1 pm to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm; and Sunday from 2 pm to 6 pm; closed Mondays.

A Hoppin’ Taproom

Later this year, North Carolina-based Hoppin’ Brands will introduce itself to Fort Worth. It’ll go right next door to Blackland Distillery.

Hoppin’ was founded by Rich Moyer in Charlotte in 2017 where it opened its first self-serve tap-wall concept ― an adult playland filled with games, and relaxed spaces to chill with friends over a pint or a cocktail. It’s high-tech and efficient, allowing you to pour your own, or sample a few, eliminating long lines, and product waste.

“The tap wall is set up with pre-loaded ounces,” Hoppin’ spokesperson Scotty Kent tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “Guests have a wristband they use to pay for their selections. All you have to do is double tap the screen and it tells you everything you need to know about the beer.”

The taproom has been so popular that Hoppin’ is planning to expand to Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Texas.

“We are also working to finalize our lease on a Dallas location now,” Kent says. “But definitely expect both Fort Worth and Dallas to be open by year-end.”

If you’re not a beer drinker, there is a serviceable cocktail collection as well as a handful of zero-proof options. And, Kent says they plan to have a local food partner (either a food truck, a prep kitchen, or a partner with a nearby eatery) to supply the food. And, just like the original location of Hoppin’, these subsequent self-pour taprooms will also have an outdoor patio element.

The Foundry District gets ready to pour.