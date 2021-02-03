Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)
Happy shoppers at the 2019 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular are invited back to NRG Center in April for a repeat. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19 returns to NRG Center (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Vendors for the 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market sold their goods on Facebook. This year, vendors are back at NRG Center. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Beloved Nutcracker Market is Returning to In-Person Shopping Fun

The City's Ultimate Gift Giving Extravaganza is Fully Back

BY // 02.02.21
Happy shoppers at the 2019 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular are invited back to NRG Center in April for a repeat. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19 returns to NRG Center (Photo by Fulton Davenport/PWL Studio)

Vendors for the 2020 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Spring Market sold their goods on Facebook. This year, vendors are back at NRG Center. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

A vision from the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring 2019. (Photo by Fulton Davenport, PWL Studio)

Let’s kick up our heels and shout hooray! The beloved Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring returns to in-person shopping at NRG Center in April. The ballet also announced on Tuesday that the mega fall Nutcracker Market is scheduled to ring in the holiday season in November in-person.

Fingers are crossed that COVID-19 will have waned to the point that the “redo” of the 40th anniversary market celebration will be the monumental fête that was originally planned for the market’s milestone anniversary last fall. That happening, as we know, was scaled back to a virtual event. The Nutcracker Market and Houston Ballet Guild are promising an “epic celebration that is sure to be one for the ages.” Mark your calendars for November 11 to 14.

The spring market launched in 2019 with a host of vendors proffering vacation essentials, gourmet food, graduation gifts, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gift ideas, jewelry, warm-weather apparel and more. The same is expected this April 16 to 18.

In a slight change, there will be no Early Bird admission. General admission tickets must be purchased in advance and are available beginning March 22 through Nutcracker Market partners H-E-B ($18) and Ticketmaster ($20). As of now, Houston Ballet is accepting applications from merchants who wish to participate in the spring market. Merchant applications are available here.

The Nutcracker Market, both spring and fall, will have safety precautions in place that include mandatory face covering at all times for everyone ages 2 and older. Health and temperature screenings will be done upon entry and hand washing and sanitizing stations will be readily available. There will be enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the market site.

Most importantly, due to capacity restrictions, everyone regardless of age is required to have a ticket.

Featured Properties
