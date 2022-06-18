Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)
Bridal_Party (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Celebration (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Bridal_Party2 (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Celebration2 (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Ceremony (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Reception-Venue (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Special_Details (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Reception-Venue2 (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
The_Food (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
TheExit (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' bridal party (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. With food to match. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. And they exited in high style. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Fashion / Weddings

This Houston Couple Met in Kindergarten at Kinkaid, But Took Years to Find Love — Sarah Harris and Perry Oster’s Wedding Story

This Wedding Featured Everything From Live Painting to a Family Favorite Rabbi to a Dreamy Rolls-Royce Exit

BY // 06.18.22
photography Chris Bailey Photography
Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' bridal party (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. With food to match. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris' wedding was a celebration. And they exited in high style. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris met in kindergarten at the Kinkaid School. They attended Sunday school together where they were confirmed in the same class. They even went to each other’s bar mitzvahs. They didn’t even become friends though, until their senior year of high school.

Then on New Year’s Eve 2014, they had their first kiss and the rest is history. After four years of long distance dating through college, Harris and Oster came back to Houston and started the rest of their  lives together. They moved into their first home and got a precious puppy they named Hank. 

The Proposal

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Perry asked Sarah to go outside to measure their back patio for furniture. Sarah thought it was a little weird since it was freezing outside and slightly rainy, but she put on her coat and grabbed the tape measure.

They walked outside to their  backyard and there Perry asked Sarah to be his wife. In their first home together after eight years of dating. The next week they brought home Hank.

The Wedding Setting

The wedding reception took place at Houston’s The Revaire event setting. Guests were greeted with signature cocktails made with juice from a family member’s business — Twisted Alchemy. After cocktail hour, the curtains opened to the beautiful reception setting. The venue had been transformed to a warm, romantic and beautiful garden-like land.

The Ceremony

The wedding ceremony took place at Congregation Beth Israel, the synagogue that both families have been members of since they have been in Houston. They were married by a wonderful rabbi who knew both of them since they were kids.

Ceremony (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Perry Oster and Sarah Harris’ wedding was a celebration. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

The happy couple stood under a stunning chuppah with both sets of their parents. Sarah walked down the aisle to “Here Comes the Sun” which was a song her dad played for her when she was a little girl. She’s loved it ever since.

The ceremony ended with Perry doing the traditional glass breaking as the crowd shouted out “Mazel Tov!”

Wedding Attire

Black tie.

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris’ wedding party (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris’ Wedding Party

The wedding party included 10 bridesmaids, 10 groomsmen and three ushers. Bridesmaids wore different dresses designed by Jenny Yoo in a sage green color from Bella Bridesmaid.

The Celebration

“The wedding felt like the most fun party with the most amazing people,” Sarah says. “The band was amazing and played everything we wanted from Frank Sinatra to The Killers. From the first dance to the last dance, the whole night felt like the best dream.

“The entire room was on the dance floor singing and dancing and having the best time.”

The Food

The wedding was catered by A Fare Extraordinaire. Cocktail hour included passed appetizers consisting of edamame truffle dumplings, crab cakes and beef with polenta. Dinner included beef short ribs au poivre, whipped vegetable mash, Brussels sprouts and seasonal salad, or chili rubbed shrimp and jalapeno cheese grits, black bean cakes and cornbread muffins.

The wedding cake was an almond vanilla cake with butter cream frosting and the groom’s cake was a dark chocolate cake with raspberry filling made by Susie’s Cakes. The late night snack consisted of truffle fries and a boozy coffee milkshake.

The_Food (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography )
Perry Oster and Sarah Harris’ wedding was a celebration. With food to match. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

Special Details

Every little detail seemed to be perfect, but the couple says that their absolute favorite part of the wedding — one that they will cherish forever — was the live painting. An artist came before the reception to start painting the setting and then continued once the party started.

Everyone loved watching her paint and now Perry and Sarah have the beautiful painting hanging in their dining room. They get to see it every day and look at it every night when they eat dinner.

Perry Oster and Sarah Harris’ wedding was a celebration. And they exited in high style. (Photo by Chris Bailey Photography)

The Exit

Guests threw rose petals as the bride and groom left, departing in vintage Rolls-Royce. Perry and Sarsh hugged both of their parents goodbye and thanked them for the most amazing night before taking off into their new life together.

