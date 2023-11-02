Blue Print’s Signature Candle – Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.
Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.
Diptyque’s Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.
Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.
Goose Creek’s Little Debbie collection – Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.
Screen Shot 2023-10-20 at 6.45.23 PM
Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.
01
07

Blue Print's Signature Candle - Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.

02
07

Loewe's Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.

03
07

Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.

04
07

Niven Morgan's Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.

05
07

Goose Creek's Little Debbie collection - Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.

06
07

Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.

07
07

Evermore's Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.

Blue Print’s Signature Candle – Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.
Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.
Diptyque’s Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.
Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.
Goose Creek’s Little Debbie collection – Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.
Screen Shot 2023-10-20 at 6.45.23 PM
Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.
Shopping

The 7 Candles a PaperCity Editor Actually Wants

No Re-Gifts Here

BY // 11.02.23
Blue Print's Signature Candle - Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.
Loewe's Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.
Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.
Niven Morgan's Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.
Goose Creek's Little Debbie collection - Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.
Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.
Evermore's Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.
1
7

Blue Print's Signature Candle - Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.

2
7

Loewe's Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.

3
7

Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.

4
7

Niven Morgan's Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.

5
7

Goose Creek's Little Debbie collection - Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.

6
7

Diptyque's Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.

7
7

Evermore's Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.

When choosing the perfect hostess gift, you might go with a great bottle of wine. (I’d suggest shopping with the experts at Café Duro.) But if you want to go with my preferred hostess gift of choice, consider a great candle. And since the humble candle has a bit of a reputation for being regifted, consider the following — their sumptuous scents and sculptural vessels have proved impossible to part with.

Blue Print’s Signature Candle – Noon, $40

Blue Print’s Signature Candle — Noon ($40)

I can’t remember how I discovered this scent, but my best friend and I adore it. It smells like old WASPY money. And we mean “old” in the most classic, not musty way.

Frederic Malle Candle $140
Frederic Malle Candle $140

Frederic Malle’s Un Gardenia La Nuit Candle ($170)

When you want to make an impression, order one of these — or a couple to keep around for the holidays for that hard-to-gift friend. I’m not the best at describing scents, but the team at Malle sketch out an entire scene of what it should remind clients of — “A summer night on the Riviera, where the milky comfort and spice of gardenia in the day give way to a green, fruity freshness at dusk. Carried by a sudden breeze, the flower’s scent floods the terrace of a seaside villa into the small hours of the morning.” Sign me up.

Diptyque’s Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.

Diptyque’s Baies Candle ($70)

If you find yourself shopping for a frock at Forty Five Ten, you’ll find a pretty good selection of gift items, candles being one of them. I’ve long been a fan — as many are in Dallas — of Diptyque. And since your hostess has likely picked one up at some point, they’ll know that you like them more than $50… wink wink.

Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.
Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.

Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle ($82)

I discovered this line and this particular scent while embarking on some retail therapy at The Conservatory. The packaging is gorgeous and the scent is heavenly.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.
Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.

Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle ($36)

If you don’t know hometown hero, Niven Morgan (Texas claims him, but he is from Louisiana), then you should. He is known for his fabulous line of bath products, men’s scents, lotions, and candles. He launched the line 25 years ago and finds inspiration everywhere he goes — from walks down St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans to beachside in Mustique.

Goose Creek’s Little Debbie collection – Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.
Goose Creek’s Little Debbie collection has some of the best candles to give as a gift.

Goose Creek’s Little Debbie Collection ($13.99)

Once in a while, an Instagram ad will stop your scrolling in its tracks. I saw this one and had to do a double-take. Had they found a way to turn the scent (or rather essence) of my elementary school-aged snack into a candle? It seemed unfathomable. But a deeper dive showed that all my favorite snacks — Oatmeal Cream Pies, Nutty Bars, and Swiss rolls were, in fact, available in wick-burning versions. If you have a dear friend that you have insider jokes with … this might be the perfect gift to show up with one evening.

Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.
Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.

Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown ($110)

This Spanish luxury brand has had a hot couple of years. With sexy actors modeling their looks (Jamie Dornan was the face of their FW23 campaign) and a new boutique about to debut in Highland Park Village. Everyone is buzzing about the line with the name that is a little hard to pronounce. If you want to look oh-so-fashionable, then present your hostess with one of these lovely little boxes.

Blue Print’s Signature Candle – Noon, $40, available at blueprintstore.com and select Blue Print stores.
Loewe’s Juniper Berry small candle in brown, $110, available at MyTheresa.
Diptyque’s Baies Candle, $70, available at fortyfiveten.com and Forty Five Ten boutique.
Niven Morgan’s Lavender and Mint Candle, $36, available at Nivenmorgan.com.
Goose Creek’s Little Debbie collection – Nutty Buddy, $13.99, available at goosecreekcandle.com.
Screen Shot 2023-10-20 at 6.45.23 PM
Evermore’s Moon Smoke + Night Rose Candle, $82, available at theconservatorynyc.com and The Conservatory Highland Park Village.
Luxury Listings on the Market

Featured Properties

Swipe
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX
FOR SALE

2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX

$1,499,999 Learn More about this property
Bill Phillips
This property is listed by: Bill Phillips (281) 467-2829 Email Realtor
2437 County Road 1204
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
2905 Wichita
Riverside Terrace
FOR SALE

2905 Wichita
Houston, TX

$599,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2905 Wichita
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
901 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

901 Harvard
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
901 Harvard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X