Brian Bolke’s Conservatory on Two Gets a Warm Welcome Before Last Week’s Winter Storm

Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Stephen Summers, Cindy Brown, Megan and Brady Wood (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Suzanne and David Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
John Scott, Gonzalo Bueno (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Kastra Elion Vodka (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Tequila Casa Dragones (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Lucy Wrubel, Suzanne Droese, Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Brian Bolke, Stephen Summers (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Rose Gold Rose (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Stephen Summers, Cindy Brown, Megan and Brady Wood (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Suzanne and David Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

John Scott, Gonzalo Bueno (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Kastra Elion Vodka (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Tequila Casa Dragones (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Lucy Wrubel, Suzanne Droese, Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Brian Bolke, Stephen Summers (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Rose Gold Rose (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Fashion / Shopping

Brian Bolke’s Conservatory on Two Gets a Warm Welcome Before Last Week’s Winter Storm

A Celebration In-Store

BY // 02.11.22
photography Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography
Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Stephen Summers, Cindy Brown, Megan and Brady Wood (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Suzanne and David Droese (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

John Scott, Gonzalo Bueno (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Kastra Elion Vodka (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Tequila Casa Dragones (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Lucy Wrubel, Suzanne Droese, Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Brian Bolke, Stephen Summers (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Nancy Rogers, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Rose Gold Rose (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

Everyone was glued to their television screens as our favorite Dallas news anchor Meredith Land shared details on the upcoming winter mayhem that descended upon Dallas last week. Many had PTSD from the February 2020 snowpocalpyse and were fearful of venturing out with snow and sleet on the horizon. But it was the 2.2.2022 opening of Brian Bolke’s newest luxury boutique, The Conservatory on Two, and his fans were not going to let a little weather deter them from coming to support.

The dashing Bolke has a cult following. And I mean that in the most endearing (not creepy) of ways. I was pleased as punch to get a text from Anne Clayton Vroom (the superstar who chaired the 2021 Planned Parenthood fundraiser alongside fellow superstar Katherine Perot Reeves) saying, “I have to support my fashion fairy godmother Susan Rutledge. Want to go together?”

Lucy Wrubel, Suzanne Droese, Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Lucy Wrubel, Suzanne Droese, Lael Brodsky, Piper Wyatt, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

We walked into the gorgeous new space as glasses of Rose Gold (the house rosé at the Teak Tearoom) and Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila were being passed. The glamazon of the turntables, DJ Lucy Wrubel, was spinning tunes that had guests shimmying their way through this retail nirvana. I got an air kiss moment with Bolke’s husband, Faisal Halum, who was beaming with pride over Brian’s accomplishment.

Why does L.L. Cool J’s “Around the Way Girl” come to mind when I see the ever-divine Missy Peck? Does she have bamboo earrings (at least two pair) like the song says? I don’t know, but she does have two headbands ready for a party. Missy was in Adam Lippes winter white pants and tweed jacket and tied together with one of her signature headbands — this time Alaia. Also looking fabulous was a dashing couple, Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan, who looked like they had skipped Cloud Nine in their apres ski puffy jackets and headed straight to The Conservatory. Patricia Quirino (DJ RomiQ), as always, looked gorgeous and edgy, but perhaps most of all smelled amazing. I had forgotten to query if she had acquired a new scent at The Conservatory with the help of their resident master of the senses Sasha Mitcham.

Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)
Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan (Photo by Rebecca Patton, Beckley Photography)

I cozied up to Kara Goss with a Kastra Elion martini in hand. Without skipping a beat, she shared, “This place could become a dangerous habit.”

Others spotted bundled up looking very apres ski in their Moncler puffy coats and Fendi mittens included three of my past She’s the Bomb girls: Lael Brodsky, Jennifer Karoland Piper Wyatt;  Nancy RogersMichael McCray and Gonzalo BuenoSuzanne and David Droese (who’s firm was responsible for the new Conservatory on Two’s interiors);  Stephen Summers; and Megan and Brady Wood.

