A Luxury Listing in Highland Park Draws Dapper Dallasites to a Glam Soirée

Some of Bachendorf’s most prized pieces paraded the home via gorgeous models in couture gowns.(Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Welcome to 3808 Potomac Avenue, deep in the heart of Highland Park. (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)

Owner Dario Ferdows put his heart and soul into this 3808 Potomac Avenue passion project, and what better way to celebrate its debut on the market than with an intimate open house to showcase exactly what makes it so special?

Vestals catering greeted guests with bubbles and bites as they toured the space, consisting of 10,720 square feet of flawless finish outs. Listing agents Aaron Carroll and Blake Eltis took turns touring the space with prospective buyers who steadily poured into the property through the grand entryway featuring a 26-foot-high ceiling.

Katy and Lawrence Bock of Bachendorf’s were in attendance as were some of the store’s most prized diamond pieces parading the home via gorgeous models styled by Mary Ellen Zummo in couture gowns by Nardos. Captivating guests, Bachendorf’s Dazzling Diamond Jewelry was on display.

Glam guests at 3808 Potomac Avenue — including Olivia and Grant Miller, Diana Oates, Laura Price, Mel Horne, Maggie Kipp, Wendy and Bill Payne, and Samantha Wortley — mingled amongst the space in cocktail chic attire taking in the gorgeous spaces.

As guests made their way to the basement garage, they were treated to a chic car show with Avondale Premier Collection outfitting the space with a selection from its fantastic fleet. And while the 9-car auto gallery was simply stunning, the adjacent bar and screening room made this much more than a space to park your rides.

