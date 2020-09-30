A Kips Bay Trifecta

Kips Bay Dallas The Sutherland’s beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
The Sutherland’s ravishing candle-lit table settings (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport’s home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
01
16

The Sutherland's beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

02
16

David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

03
16

Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

04
16

Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

05
16

Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

06
16

Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

07
16

Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

08
16

Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

09
16

The Sutherland's ravishing candle-lit tables (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

10
16

Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

11
16

Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

12
16

Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

13
16

Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

14
16

Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

15
16

Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

16
16

Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport's home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

Kips Bay Dallas The Sutherland’s beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
The Sutherland’s ravishing candle-lit table settings (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport’s home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Home + Design / Design Notes

A Kips Bay Trifecta

Cocktails with Cornelia, Dinner with David and Ann, and Naughty Nightcaps with Brooke

BY // 09.30.20
photography Bruno, Snap the Picture
The Sutherland's beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
The Sutherland's ravishing candle-lit tables (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport's home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
1
16

The Sutherland's beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

2
16

David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

3
16

Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

4
16

Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

5
16

Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

6
16

Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

7
16

Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

8
16

Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

9
16

The Sutherland's ravishing candle-lit tables (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

10
16

Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

11
16

Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

12
16

Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

13
16

Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

14
16

Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

15
16

Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

16
16

Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport's home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

Pardon me for jumping immediately to the punchline, but after a long night of parties, the best quote came near the end of the marathon: the effervescent Michelle Nussbaumer begging off with “Darling, I would normally be the first to dance on a table with you, but I’m exhausted from Kips Bay.” What? The queen of a late-night conga line was down for the count? If you haven’t been keeping up with her wildly popular Instagram account (@michellenussbaumer), she was referring to the glorious Moroccan room she designed for the eagerly awaited Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Nussbaumer’s “Turkish Writer’s Lair,” as she dubbed it, had been a labor of love that after countless weeks of work left her slightly winded.

Apparently, we’ve all been waiting with bated breath to be able to socialize, albeit masked and social distanced. And safely socialize many of us did on that Tuesday night prior to the VIP opening days for Kips Bay. It was a suite of fêtes — three, to be exact, for which I was fortunate enough to be included, but am brave enough to run photographs of only one. First, darling Cornelia Guest had a few friends over for cocktails and dinner at her well-appointed Highland Park home. To celebrate the arrival of so many out-of-towners, she joyfully assembled PR gurus Ellen Niven and Chesie Breen;  the sexy interiors photographer — aka the fascinator —  Douglas Friedman; as well as our dashing local folk: Brad Kelly, beauties Melanie Fowler and Brooke Davenport; designers Cathy Kincaid, Doniphan Moore, and Michelle Nussbaumer (who all designed rooms for Kips Bay); and moi. We longed for the evening to never end as we sipped cocktails and spilled secrets in her parlor among her furry menagerie and stunning Warhols.

Miss Nussbaumer and I quaffed only cocktails, as I had also RSVPed to a dinner co-hosted by Veranda magazine (media sponsor of Kips Bay) and Ann and David Sutherland to celebrate the debut of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. After my date told me she had no idea of how to “summon Uber,” I secured our chariot, and we made our way to the Sutherlands’ modernist Preston Hollow home. The intimate group of designers and dignitaries in town for the show house chatted, as braised short ribs with jalapeño chimichurri, poblano mashed potatoes and pinto beans were placed before us. It was a sprawling conversation that encompassed trade secrets (“Who did you find locally to do that gorgeous lacquer on the walls of your room?”) and what we were all currently binging on Netflix.

As always, the consensus seemed to be Ozark and Schitt’s Creek. Inevitably, my final question to my dining partners was: “Why did none of you put a television in your room?” This brought unbridled laughter, then comic memories of armoires and massive console televisions of years past.

Elements Table Setting (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Elements Table Setting (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

In the crowd: Nazira Handal with Kips Bay, Veranda associate publisher David Hamilton, Chad Dorsey, Sherry Hayslip, Erin Sander, Mark Cravotta, Shaun Thompson, Tracy Hardenburg, Melissa GerstleMargaret Naeve Parker, Doniphan Moore, Melissa Morgan, Gonzalo Bueno, Michael McCray, Mauricio Lobeira, Corbin See, Ross See, Jean Liu, Kirsten Fitzgibbons, Kelli Ford, Autumn and Marcus Mohon, and Kevin Spearman.

Après dinner, I begged my date to have a final nightcap at Brooke Davenport‘s, as the divine Brooke decided to keep the night going after departing Guest’s home. The consummate hostess (recognized on Salonnière’s 2019 list of best party hosts) had hurried about her living room, lighting candles (she knows when it’s time for subdued lighting) and cueing up some cha-cha-inducing tunes, which still couldn’t get Nussbaumer on top of a table to dance. I draped myself on a Halston-era-like sectional and cozied up to the mastermind behind chic dressing rooms and owner of Clos-etteMelanie Fowler (who had also made her way from the dinner party) and said, “Tell me something naughty and silly.” Unfortunately, what she said is not fit for print, but it was a memory from the early years of her friendship with Douglas Friedman.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

I don’t know about you, but I’m out of practice, and my night of frivolity had me longing for my couch (and a good binge session of mindless fluff, à la Selling Sunset). However, there was no rest for the weary, as the next two days were the opening previews for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. If you haven’t secured your tickets, go online today and make your reservation. Stunning!

Kips Bay Dallas The Sutherland’s beautiful home at twilight. (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
David and Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Autumn Mohon, Margaret Naeve Parker, Kevin Spearman, Marcus Mohon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Chad Dorsey, Shaun Thompson (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Lovely carte du jour (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Tracy Hardenburg, Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Erin Sander, Tracy Hardenburg (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Nazira Handal (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
The Sutherland’s ravishing candle-lit table settings (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ann Sutherland (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Michael McCray (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Kelli Ford, Kirsten Fitzgibbons (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Ross See, Corbin See (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Sherry Hayslip, Mark Cravotta, Melissa Gerstle (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Doniphan Moore (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)
Some later night fun at Brooke Davenport’s home. Doniphan Moore and Miss Davenport. (photo Billy Fong) (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture)

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X