Restaurants / Shopping / Bars

9 Charming Neighborhood Wine Shops and Bars to Explore Across Dallas

Grab a Hard-to-Find Bottle or Enjoy a Glass — With a Side of Education — In Store

BY
Neighborhood Cellar Dallas best wine stores dallas

Neighborhood Cellar is a wine store and bar in Bishop Arts.

Exploring a great neighborhood wine store feels akin to shopping at a local bookstore. There’s a sense of discovery as you peruse the thoughtfully categorized aisles, with a knowledgeable guide nearby to help you find your next great bottle. The past few years have seen an influx of charming wine shops in Dallas (many of which encompass cozy wine bars and focus on natural, sustainably sourced brands), from Lower Greenville and Bishop Arts to the Park Cities. Ahead, we’ll break down the best across the city.

Updated July 2024. 

1. Ampelos Wines

Bishop Arts

411 W Eighth Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

ampelos wines bishop arts wine store

Steps away from Bishop Arts gems like Wild Detectives, Paradiso, and Emporium Pies, this cozy wine shop was founded by partners and natural wine devotees Genvieve Weaver and Jessica Martinez, the latter of whom splits her time between Dallas and Oregan, where she harvests Portland Wine Company. The two know their stuff, as evidenced in their small but mighty collection of natural, ethically sourced wines, from proseccos and red blends to rare pét-nats. They like to share that knowledge too, regularly hosting events and book clubs in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. 

Guests are also invited to order a glass from the “Daily Features” menu or test a $15 flight on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

2. Bar & Garden

East Dallas

1900 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Women-owned alcohol bar-and-garden-200127_B&G-interior_DSCF3725_R1_MD

Bar & Garden, a natural wine and organic spirits shop on Dallas' Ross Avenue. (courtesy)

The organic wine and small-batch spirit shop, which supplies to top Dallas restaurants and is a leader of the Texas natural wine movement, strictly vets all brands to ensure its shelves are free of herbicides, pesticides, or any toxic chemicals. Bar & Garden’s owners, Julie Buckner and Jeff Fritz, are also a remarkable fount of knowledge, welcoming novices and natural wine nerds alike to ask questions as they shop the vast selection of organic, under-the-radar wine and spirit companies.

*Though the store is currently closed at its original Ross Avenue location, they plan to reopen in East Dallas soon at 1900 North Haskell Avenue.

3. Biagio Wine and Spirits

Victory Park

2404 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

972-925-0540

Website

Biagio Wine and Spirits

Biagio Wine and Spirits in Victory Park.

This Victory Park staple mixes more mainstream labels with favorite finds from artisanal distilleries and small-production wineries from around the world. Get your fresh finds delivered to your door, or stop in for free Friday and Saturday tasting.

4. Café Duro

Lower Greenville

2804 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Duro Wine shop dallas

The new Café Duro is part of a European enclave on Lower Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Launched out of Café Duro (part of Duro Hospitality’s little European-inspired enclave along Lower Greenville), the company’s new Duro Wine Shop offers hard-to-find vinos by the glass, tastings, and other events for novices and aficionados alike.

Read more about the Duro Wine Club, which features staff favorites and sought-after bottles.

5. The Meteor

Design District

1950 Hi Line Drive
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-774-4266

Website

meteor dallas design district wine shop cafe bikes

The Meteor is located within the Urby high-rise in the Dallas Design District.

Part café, part bike shop, and part wine shop, the third location of The Meteor (additional locations can be found Austin and Bentonville) welcomes guests to peruse their expansive selection of natural wines to-go or to enjoy in its gorgeously appointed walls (no corkage fee required). The mid-century-inspired jewel is located within the Urby, a luxury high-rise in the Dallas Design District.

6. Neighborhood Cellar

Bishop Arts

246 W Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-377-7059

Website

Neighborhood Cellar Dallas best wine stores dallas

Neighborhood Cellar is a wine store and bar in Bishop Arts.

Known for their accessible Wine 101 event series, this low-key wine shop has served up unique, globally sourced wines with a side of education since 2017. Curated by owner Ian Montgomery, a certified sommelier, Neighborhood Cellar offers bar and patio seating for those who want to enjoy a glass in-house. For the non-Oak Cliff folks, the shop’s Wine Club lets subscribers choose from one to four bottles a month (with a 10% discount on all in-store purchases).

7. Pogo’s Wine & Spirits

Park Cities

5360 W Lovers Ln Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-350-8989

Website

pogos

Pogo's Wine & Spirits in Inwood Village

The Dallas liquor store stalwart has served the Park Cities since 1987, with a wide range of fine wines (and prices). You’ll also find a nice selection of natural, no-additive wines, local spirits, and craft beers, along with an educated team at the beloved Inwood Village shop.

8. Trova Wine + Market

Park Cities

4004 Villanova Street
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

469-930-0069

Website

Trova Wine + Market Dallas

Trova Wine + Market is new to Preston Center. It offers wine and a full food menu. (Courtesy)

This stunning store in the Plaza at Preston Center features a carefully culled selection of wines and a menu of artisanal charcuterie, salads, and sandwiches (don’t miss the F.A.C.T. Check with feta, avocado, cucumbers, and tomatoes). Trova owners Michelle Bonds and Chad Lewis focused on staffing their concept with certified sommeliers to help you sip and shop confidently.

9. Vinito Wine Shop

Oak Cliff

939 W Jefferson Blvd Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

945-301-5581

Website

Vinito mexican wine and beer shop in dallas

Vinito, a new Mexican wine shop in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Steps from the buzzing Bishop Arts District sits a tidy little wine shop called Vinito, perhaps the only wine store in the country to source the majority of its inventory from Mexico. Owned by two pioneering friends, Arturo Flores and Eduardo Mendoza, the duo are on hand to educate about an alcohol category not many associate with Mexican cuisine — though the shop also stocks some excellent Mexican beers. Popular blends come from the Valle de Guadalupe (often referred to as “the Napa Valley of Mexico”) or the country’s San Luis Potosí region. 

To explore the under-the-radar world of Mexican wine, stop by Vinito every Monday from 6 pm to 9 pm for tastings.

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$497,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X