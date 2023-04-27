Restaurants

Try Unique and Hard-to-Find Wines in Dallas With Café Duro’s Newly Launched Club

Or Just Order a Glass Along Lower Greenville

BY // 04.27.23
Duro Wine shop dallas

The new Café Duro is part of a European enclave on Lower Greenville Avenue. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Between the newly opened Favor & Fig, Trova, and the expansion of Leela’s, it’s a great time to be a wine lover in Dallas. This spring, however, it just got even better. Launched out of Café Duro (part of Duro Hospitality’s little European-inspired enclave along Lower Greenville), the company’s new Duro Wine Shop offers hard-to-find vino by the glass, a membership-based wine club, tastings, and other events for novices and aficionado alike.

The Duro Wine Club offers three tiers of monthly memberships for those interested in exploring vino. The first is “Duro Explorer” ($145 per month), which features four must-try wines ranging from staff favorites to new releases. This one is great for new wine drinkers as each bottle includes tasting notes and information on the grapes, regions, and producers involved. “Duro Collector” ($275) is the middle level and includes small production and highly sought-after wines. And if you already know a ton about wine, “Trust Us” ($499) offers rare, small-production, and vintage bottles.

On a recent visit to the shop, we spoke with Duro Hospitality’s Director of Wine and Beverage Nicole Nowlin as she gave us a great sampling of the different wines that the shop offers.

Cafe Duro
Cafe Duro launches the Duro Wine Shop and Wine Club. (Photo by Christopher Herrada)

What is your goal for the Duro wine program and what do you hope customers get out of the experience?

We want to offer the neighborhood an opportunity to try wines that are unique, of great value, and often hard to find in Texas. We like drinking curiously  and we enjoy sharing that with our guests. We really try to focus on showcasing wines that we would like to drink, so it’s a bit of a passion project for all of us.

Which are your favorite wines to introduce people to? 

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023
  • De Beers May 2023

I love introducing people to the range and value available in Spain and Portugal right now. They are such a mosaic of styles. They are also great for people just getting into Old World wines.

What bottles at the Duro Wine Shop might surprise experienced collectors?

I find experienced wine drinkers are often surprised by the quality of the wines coming out of Greece and Portugal. We have some amazing Carcavelos from the ’90s that are inexpensive and really well made.

Why do you think your wine club membership is good for those who are interested in learning more about wine?

I think we’ve done a lot of legwork for new wine drinkers to find styles that are fun, high quality, and represent some of the most interesting winemakers in various regions at a good price. All of our producers have either shaped a region or are changing the dialog in a positive way. 

When will your next wine-tasting event be and how can people sign up?

We will be having a wine-tasting event at Café Duro at 6 pm on May 11, 2023, with two amazing South African Winemakers, Sebastian Beaumont, and Arlene Mains. This is a free event. We also will be hosting a wine dinner at our sister property, El Carlos Elegante on May 17 with Chateau Le Puy. It’s their first time coming to Texas, so we are super excited about that. Follow us on social media at @durohospitality for more information on wine dinners and tasting events. 

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X