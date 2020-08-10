Fashion / Shopping

Cult-Favorite Brand, Psycho Bunny, Brings Its Bold Looks to Dallas

The New York-Based Menswear Staple Opens its First Texas Pop-Up in NorthPark Center

BY // 08.10.20
NorthPark Center Psycho Bunny store

Psycho Bunny NorthPark is slated to open on August 18. (courtesy)

Cards on the table, I’ve been a fan of Psycho Bunny since early on. Almost a decade ago I was walking through the men’s floor of Barneys (oh how I miss that store) in Beverly Hills when I came upon a pair of knee-high argyle socks with a logo that captured my attention. A simple bunny skull and crossbones. It seemed so punk rock (I will always own my mid-1980s mohawk and affinity for Black Flag) but preppy at the same time. Those socks seemed to sum up how I wanted to be perceived in life — traditional, classic and err’ing on old school … but most definitely with an edge (like a soap opera character with a seedy malcontent past).

Psycho Bunny launched in 2005 by two Roberts — Godley and Goldman. Since then, the menswear line with an eye on creating wearable garments rooted in fine craftsmanship has gained a cult-like following. Their hand finished polo shirts use the finest Pima cotton and are manufactured in Peru.

The brand is known for for polos in vibrant colors, printed swim trunks, activewear that will set you apart from all the meatheads at your gym, and accessories of all types: belt bags, gloves, and now face masks. I did mention those argyle socks, correct? They were my go-to for years paired with Prada penny loafers, khaki Bermuda shorts and a blue blazer. Come to think of it, did the Umbrella Academy‘s Number Five‘s steal that look from me?

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Psycho Bunny (@psychobunny) on


Psycho Bunny is opening its first Texas pop-up in NorthPark Center, in the same corridor as Lacoste, Gucci and Club Monaco, on August 18. The company is looking toward the West after having opened four US stores in 2019: two in Florida, one in Atlanta and one in Las Vegas. Hop on over and pick-up a mask with a matching polo to add to your fall wardrobe arsenal.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Psycho Bunny, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, psychobunny.com.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
6107 Lymbar Dr
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

6107 Lymbar Dr
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6107 Lymbar Dr
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Memorial
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
810 Atwell St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

810 Atwell St
Bellaire, TX

$2,397,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
810 Atwell St
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
5357 Navarro St
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,249,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
51 E Bend Ln
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

51 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
51 E Bend Ln
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
7803 Locke Lane
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7803 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
7803 Locke Lane
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Vista D Este Condo
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
3402 Beauchamp St
The Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Beauchamp St
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
3402 Beauchamp St
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
4236 Purdue St
West U
FOR SALE

4236 Purdue St
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4236 Purdue St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X