Cards on the table, I’ve been a fan of Psycho Bunny since early on. Almost a decade ago I was walking through the men’s floor of Barneys (oh how I miss that store) in Beverly Hills when I came upon a pair of knee-high argyle socks with a logo that captured my attention. A simple bunny skull and crossbones. It seemed so punk rock (I will always own my mid-1980s mohawk and affinity for Black Flag) but preppy at the same time. Those socks seemed to sum up how I wanted to be perceived in life — traditional, classic and err’ing on old school … but most definitely with an edge (like a soap opera character with a seedy malcontent past).

Psycho Bunny launched in 2005 by two Roberts — Godley and Goldman. Since then, the menswear line with an eye on creating wearable garments rooted in fine craftsmanship has gained a cult-like following. Their hand finished polo shirts use the finest Pima cotton and are manufactured in Peru.

The brand is known for for polos in vibrant colors, printed swim trunks, activewear that will set you apart from all the meatheads at your gym, and accessories of all types: belt bags, gloves, and now face masks. I did mention those argyle socks, correct? They were my go-to for years paired with Prada penny loafers, khaki Bermuda shorts and a blue blazer. Come to think of it, did the Umbrella Academy‘s Number Five‘s steal that look from me?

Psycho Bunny is opening its first Texas pop-up in NorthPark Center, in the same corridor as Lacoste, Gucci and Club Monaco, on August 18. The company is looking toward the West after having opened four US stores in 2019: two in Florida, one in Atlanta and one in Las Vegas. Hop on over and pick-up a mask with a matching polo to add to your fall wardrobe arsenal.

Psycho Bunny, NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, psychobunny.com.