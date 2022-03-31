Fashion / Shopping

The 6 Most Notable Shopping Opportunities in Dallas This April

Cool Spots to Experience the City

BY // 03.31.22
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 6.44.01 PM

After three years, the family-run Weir's returns (a little shinier) to its prime post on Knox and Travis. (courtesy)

One of the greatest — and most motivating — aspects of spring cleaning: making way for the new. But with such a wealth of shopping opportunities in Dallas, knowing where to find your next great purchase can be daunting. To help, we zeroed in on the best spots to shop in the city this April, from pop-ups and experiences to new, noteworthy openings.

 

A brand new 12-story building (which will also bring a slew of new businesses and restaurants) sits above Weir’s on Knox Street. 

Visit the Newly Reopened Weir’s on Knox Street

Three years after temporarily closing the store’s original 1940s-era doors on Knox Street, Weir’s has finally made its promised return. Now a little larger (and a whole lot shinier), the local, family-run furniture institution has a few new neighbors — like RH, Hari Mari, and the 12-story tower that sits above it — at its prime post on the corner of Travis and Knox.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas
  • MGM - Dallas

A post shared by Authentic Warehouse Sales (@authenticwarehousesales)

Herschel Supply Co. Warehouse Sale in Deep Ellum

Toward the end of 2020, Authentic Warehouse Sales answered my long-held prayers by bringing the rush of the New York City sample sale to Texas. Since then, they’ve brought rows of deeply discounted designer goods — from Carbon38 and Alala to Paul Smith — to cavernous spaces in West Village, the Shops at Park Lane, and Beyond. Now through April 3, catch the magic in Deep Ellum, where you can catch chic Canadian streetwear label Herschel at insane prices. Backpacks, apparel, and accessories will take over 2709 Main Street through the weekend. (Visit Authentic Warehouse’s Instagram for more details. )

 

Leo Villareal’s “Buckyball” (2015) at NorthPark’s CenterPark. (courtesy)

A NorthPark Tour With the Dallas Art Fair

When: Tuesday, April 5 | 6 pm – 7:30 pm

It’s been said (semi-jokingly) before and I’ll say it again: NorthPark Center is one of the best art museums in Dallas. After all, the shopping center has been home to works by renowned artists like Andy Warhol, KAWS, Beverly Pepper, and more since Raymond and Patsy Nasher opened it in the 1960s. So seamless is the blend of art and commerce, you might not even notice you’re passing an internationally acclaimed work on your way to the Apple Store.

NorthPark’s partnership with the Dallas Art Fair is a natural match, and is responsible for a guided tour that’s tailor-made for local shopping lovers. Starting with a wine welcome at Eataly’s Café Lavazza, the art tour is led by Dallas artist Catherine MacMahon and features discussion of the shopping center’s internationally renowned collection.

 

Reformation’s first Texas store landed on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue in 2017. (courtesy)

Reformation’s Highland Park Village Pop-Up

It was just five years ago that Reformation debuted its first brick-and-mortar location beyond the coast. Dallas’ Henderson Avenue store is as smart (touch screens abound) as the brand narrative’s keyword: sustainable. Since then, however, ethically-aware Gen Z’s spending power has become more vital, and more shoppers than ever are willing to spend on environmentally-friendly brands.

Naturally, Reformation has decided to further expand its presence in Dallas with a temporary second location in Highland Park Village. Opening Friday, April 1, at 34 Highland Park Village (the former Escada space), the Ref pop-up will feature the brand’s signature breezy dresses and tops, as well as denim, shoes, and a RefRecyling drop-off, where well-worn Reformation pieces can earn store credit.

There’s no word yet on how long the Ref Village pop-up will stay, but if the Goop Dallas and Something Navy pop-ups are any indication, we’ll have at least a couple of months with the Park Cities Reformation location.

 

Knox Street Pop-Up Parks return on April 9, with follow-up pop-ups in May and June. (courtesy)

Knox Street Pop-Up Parks Return

When: Saturday, April 9 | 9 am to 12 pm

The park area of Knox Street is small but mighty. Case in point: their “Go Green” Pop-Up Park on April 9, which features local brands like Gardenuity (chic, easy container gardens), Trek Bicycle, The Juice Bar, and vintage trailer The Salty posted up on the cozy green corner between Sid and Ann Mashburn and the newly reopened Weir’s. In honor of the eco-conscious day, EarthX invites you to bring used electronics (old cell phones, printers, video game consoles, laptops, etc.) to recycle. If you can’t make this one, don’t fret — Pop-Up Parks will also be held on May 7 and June 11.

 

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll returns on Saturday, April 9. (courtesy)

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll Returns

When: Saturday, April 9 | 10 am to 6 pm

You know the drill: exclusive promotions and discounts at Highland Park Village’s illustrious shops, photo opps with bunnies, plus, complimentary cocktails (including Lallier bubbles) and spring florals. You never want to miss it.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - NorthPark StyleFile
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
4912 Gibson Street
Rice Military | Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

4912 Gibson Street
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4912 Gibson Street
200 E Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

200 E Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
200 E Cowan Drive
107 Sunset Drive
Friendswood | Bay Area
FOR SALE

107 Sunset Drive
Friendswood, TX

$3,490,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
107 Sunset Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X