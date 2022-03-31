The 6 Most Notable Shopping Opportunities in Dallas This April

After three years, the family-run Weir's returns (a little shinier) to its prime post on Knox and Travis. (courtesy)

One of the greatest — and most motivating — aspects of spring cleaning: making way for the new. But with such a wealth of shopping opportunities in Dallas, knowing where to find your next great purchase can be daunting. To help, we zeroed in on the best spots to shop in the city this April, from pop-ups and experiences to new, noteworthy openings.

Visit the Newly Reopened Weir’s on Knox Street

Three years after temporarily closing the store’s original 1940s-era doors on Knox Street, Weir’s has finally made its promised return. Now a little larger (and a whole lot shinier), the local, family-run furniture institution has a few new neighbors — like RH, Hari Mari, and the 12-story tower that sits above it — at its prime post on the corner of Travis and Knox.

Herschel Supply Co. Warehouse Sale in Deep Ellum

Toward the end of 2020, Authentic Warehouse Sales answered my long-held prayers by bringing the rush of the New York City sample sale to Texas. Since then, they’ve brought rows of deeply discounted designer goods — from Carbon38 and Alala to Paul Smith — to cavernous spaces in West Village, the Shops at Park Lane, and Beyond. Now through April 3, catch the magic in Deep Ellum, where you can catch chic Canadian streetwear label Herschel at insane prices. Backpacks, apparel, and accessories will take over 2709 Main Street through the weekend. (Visit Authentic Warehouse’s Instagram for more details. )

When: Tuesday, April 5 | 6 pm – 7:30 pm

It’s been said (semi-jokingly) before and I’ll say it again: NorthPark Center is one of the best art museums in Dallas. After all, the shopping center has been home to works by renowned artists like Andy Warhol, KAWS, Beverly Pepper, and more since Raymond and Patsy Nasher opened it in the 1960s. So seamless is the blend of art and commerce, you might not even notice you’re passing an internationally acclaimed work on your way to the Apple Store.

NorthPark’s partnership with the Dallas Art Fair is a natural match, and is responsible for a guided tour that’s tailor-made for local shopping lovers. Starting with a wine welcome at Eataly’s Café Lavazza, the art tour is led by Dallas artist Catherine MacMahon and features discussion of the shopping center’s internationally renowned collection.

Reformation’s Highland Park Village Pop-Up

It was just five years ago that Reformation debuted its first brick-and-mortar location beyond the coast. Dallas’ Henderson Avenue store is as smart (touch screens abound) as the brand narrative’s keyword: sustainable. Since then, however, ethically-aware Gen Z’s spending power has become more vital, and more shoppers than ever are willing to spend on environmentally-friendly brands.

Naturally, Reformation has decided to further expand its presence in Dallas with a temporary second location in Highland Park Village. Opening Friday, April 1, at 34 Highland Park Village (the former Escada space), the Ref pop-up will feature the brand’s signature breezy dresses and tops, as well as denim, shoes, and a RefRecyling drop-off, where well-worn Reformation pieces can earn store credit.

There’s no word yet on how long the Ref Village pop-up will stay, but if the Goop Dallas and Something Navy pop-ups are any indication, we’ll have at least a couple of months with the Park Cities Reformation location.

Knox Street Pop-Up Parks Return

When: Saturday, April 9 | 9 am to 12 pm

The park area of Knox Street is small but mighty. Case in point: their “Go Green” Pop-Up Park on April 9, which features local brands like Gardenuity (chic, easy container gardens), Trek Bicycle, The Juice Bar, and vintage trailer The Salty posted up on the cozy green corner between Sid and Ann Mashburn and the newly reopened Weir’s. In honor of the eco-conscious day, EarthX invites you to bring used electronics (old cell phones, printers, video game consoles, laptops, etc.) to recycle. If you can’t make this one, don’t fret — Pop-Up Parks will also be held on May 7 and June 11.

The Highland Park Village Spring Shopping Stroll Returns

When: Saturday, April 9 | 10 am to 6 pm

You know the drill: exclusive promotions and discounts at Highland Park Village’s illustrious shops, photo opps with bunnies, plus, complimentary cocktails (including Lallier bubbles) and spring florals. You never want to miss it.