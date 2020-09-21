Fashion / Shopping

Let’s Talk Shop — September Happenings in Dallas Retail

A Celeb-Loved Brand Settles In, Local Favorites Return, and a Virtual Event We Genuinely Want to Attend

BY // 09.21.20
follain

courtesy of Follain

Coastal names pay a visit, homegrown favorites put down roots, and a virtual event we genuinely want to attend — these are the September happenings to know in Dallas retail. 

From Pop-Ups to Permanence

After hosting pop-ups around Highland Park Village for nearly a year, La Vie Style House decided to make things a bit more permanent. The vintage-inspired caftans, kimonos, and dress shirts (sported by Chrissy Teigen, January Jones, and Amy Berry alike) will find a home – slated to open October 1 — in the former Forty Five Ten boutique, marking La Vie’s first flagship store.

 

Parachute’s original Dallas location on Travis Street.

Make Your Bed and Instagram It Too

Following in the footsteps of Outdoor Voices, modern, millennial-focused bedding brand Parachute hopped from a charming pop-up space on Travis Street to a more permanent locale: NorthPark Center. Designed by founder and CEO Ariel Kaye alongside Head of Retail David Heikka, the space has a residential feel, with textural works by local artists Amy Opsal, natural tones, along with an immersive bathroom area complete with a marble sink and freestanding tub. The heart of the store, which houses the brand’s entire product assortment, is a homey sitting area, outfitted with Parachute’s signature daybed (and Parachute mattress) displaying an array of quilts and pillows to be experience IRL. The Dallas store is set to open this month at NorthPark on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

 

jenni kayne airstream tour dallas houston
California minimalist brand Jenni Kayne is bringing its vintage Airstream to River Oaks District in Houston and Highland Park Village in Dallas.

California Cool Arrives in Texas

For the first time, Jenni Kayne is bringing its brand of California minimalism to Dallas, starting this week (September 22 to 28) in Highland Park Village. A Vintage airstream will be outfitted with a variety of popular products from the lifestyle brand — from leather mules and hand-poured candles to alpaca throw blankets and dreamy linen pillows. To celebrate the occasion, the brand is offering incentives and fun local collabs.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

September 22nd

Receive a copy of a Pacific Natural with purchases over $250 (while supplies last).

September 23rd

Shop for a cause! 15% of purchases will be donated to Mommies in Need, which supports parents experiencing a health crisis by providing childcare, community and compassion

September 25th

Complimentary floral bouquets from Avant Garden and double points for Jenni Kayne Rewards members.  Wine tasting with Royal Blue Grocery from 4pm-6pm

teasom
Minji and Jahee Son are the sisters behind Teasom, an artisanal tea shop in West Village.

A Welcome Return

After a strange summer, one that may forever change American retail (among other industries), some Dallas-Fort Worth favorites have opened their doors again (safety protocols firmly in place) this September. Stop by the cheery Teasom in West Village to score 20 percent off artisanal iced teas through the month of September, or get your clean beauty fix in Knox District during Follain’s new store hours. Over in Fort Worth, Gifted is opening their doors for appointment-only shopping for the first time since March.

 

A Virtual Gem

It seems apt that the annual A Current Affair would transform into A Virtual Affair in 2020 — what’s more current than that? On September 25, 26, and 27, shop the best in vintage jewelry, accessories, and clothing from private dealers and top retailers across the country, including Dallas’ own Vintage Martini.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X