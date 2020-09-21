Coastal names pay a visit, homegrown favorites put down roots, and a virtual event we genuinely want to attend — these are the September happenings to know in Dallas retail.

From Pop-Ups to Permanence

After hosting pop-ups around Highland Park Village for nearly a year, La Vie Style House decided to make things a bit more permanent. The vintage-inspired caftans, kimonos, and dress shirts (sported by Chrissy Teigen, January Jones, and Amy Berry alike) will find a home – slated to open October 1 — in the former Forty Five Ten boutique, marking La Vie’s first flagship store.

Parachute’s original Dallas location on Travis Street.

Make Your Bed and Instagram It Too

Following in the footsteps of Outdoor Voices, modern, millennial-focused bedding brand Parachute hopped from a charming pop-up space on Travis Street to a more permanent locale: NorthPark Center. Designed by founder and CEO Ariel Kaye alongside Head of Retail David Heikka, the space has a residential feel, with textural works by local artists Amy Opsal, natural tones, along with an immersive bathroom area complete with a marble sink and freestanding tub. The heart of the store, which houses the brand’s entire product assortment, is a homey sitting area, outfitted with Parachute’s signature daybed (and Parachute mattress) displaying an array of quilts and pillows to be experience IRL. The Dallas store is set to open this month at NorthPark on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

California minimalist brand Jenni Kayne is bringing its vintage Airstream to River Oaks District in Houston and Highland Park Village in Dallas.

California Cool Arrives in Texas

For the first time, Jenni Kayne is bringing its brand of California minimalism to Dallas, starting this week (September 22 to 28) in Highland Park Village. A Vintage airstream will be outfitted with a variety of popular products from the lifestyle brand — from leather mules and hand-poured candles to alpaca throw blankets and dreamy linen pillows. To celebrate the occasion, the brand is offering incentives and fun local collabs.

September 22nd

Receive a copy of a Pacific Natural with purchases over $250 (while supplies last).

September 23rd

Shop for a cause! 15% of purchases will be donated to Mommies in Need, which supports parents experiencing a health crisis by providing childcare, community and compassion

September 25th

Complimentary floral bouquets from Avant Garden and double points for Jenni Kayne Rewards members. Wine tasting with Royal Blue Grocery from 4pm-6pm

Minji and Jahee Son are the sisters behind Teasom, an artisanal tea shop in West Village.

A Welcome Return

After a strange summer, one that may forever change American retail (among other industries), some Dallas-Fort Worth favorites have opened their doors again (safety protocols firmly in place) this September. Stop by the cheery Teasom in West Village to score 20 percent off artisanal iced teas through the month of September, or get your clean beauty fix in Knox District during Follain’s new store hours. Over in Fort Worth, Gifted is opening their doors for appointment-only shopping for the first time since March.

A Virtual Gem

It seems apt that the annual A Current Affair would transform into A Virtual Affair in 2020 — what’s more current than that? On September 25, 26, and 27, shop the best in vintage jewelry, accessories, and clothing from private dealers and top retailers across the country, including Dallas’ own Vintage Martini.