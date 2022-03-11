Weddings / Shopping

Dallas Sample Sale Alert — Lela Rose Bridal in Highland Park Village

Plus, More Notable Opportunities to Shop Smart in the City This March

BY // 03.11.22
lela rose bridal

Lela Rose Bridal (Fall 2020), "The Bennett"

Say Yes to Lela Rose Bridal

Look alive, Dallas area brides. Lela Rose, the Texas-bred designer known for her elegant, feminine style and being well-loved by celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Kate Middleton, is hosting her second annual Bridal Sample Sale Trunk Show from March 23 to March 26.

There will be veils and rehearsal and reception ensembles, but most importantly, there will be gorgeous gowns of the satin, lace, hand draped, and hand appliqued variety. In order to avoid sheer mayhem at Rose’s Highland Park Village bridal flagship (a prime but modestly sized space), appointments are required. Call the boutique at 214.599.6283 or email dallasmanager@lelarose.com.

 

 

Le Sol House Saturdays in Oak Cliff

Anyone who’s experienced a dinner, an intimate concert, a yoga class, or an astrology workshop at Le Sol House would likely take any excuse to visit the airy Oak Cliff bungalow with top-tier vibes. Fortunately, we have a good one for you: Le Sol is opening up its sun-dappled space every Saturday this spring for yoga and sound healing classes, as well as retail, tarot, tea, and coffee on West Canty Street. Good vibes all but guaranteed.

 

More Good Things in the Bishop Arts District

Two Bishop Arts shop girls have teamed up for a lovely little collaboration. After years carrying Jordan Flynn’s trendy but classic Mod+Jo jewelry at her West 8th Street store, Kristen Miller is teaming up with the designer for a unique collection launching Saturday, March 19. Stop by Miller’s All Good Things (one of our go-to gift shops in Dallas) to shop the new line, sip cocktails by Allure + Alchemy, and commit to a permanent jewelry piece or two.

