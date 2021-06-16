We’ve all heard the similar refrain: There’s nothing to do in Texas except eat, drink, and lay by the pool in the summer. And while that’s mostly correct, Dallas has an edge that cannot be ignored: a stellar shopping scene. This season, there are rare sales, exclusive pop-ups, and champagne-fueled get togethers at your favorite local shops. This is the summer retail news you need to know in Dallas.

A BELL’Invito appointment with Heather Wiese Alexander. The luxury stationer’s summer sale is a Dallas rarity.

Bell’INVITO Sample Sale

Perhaps the only thing better than a sample sale is a sample sale that rarely ever happens. Case in point: Bell’INVITO giving Dallas a rare opportunity to shop bespoke stationery, home accents, gifts, and desk accessories from one of the most luxurious paper makers in the game. The sale also allows visitors an exclusive glimpse at founder Heather Wiese Alexander’s pretty new studio in the Dallas Design District.

Prada top, $715; Prada skirt, $1,100; Prada bag, $1,050; Prada shoes, $800

Prada Outdoor

Speaking of exclusives, if you’ve started seeing chic, beachy scenes on Instagram with a surprising Dallas geotag, your friends have clearly already gotten in on the “Coast” action. A collaboration between Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center and Prada Outdoor, Dallas is just one of only four cities in the country (including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami) to score the immersive experience.

An assortment of cacti at Oasis Plant Shop (courtesy)

The house plant haven in the Bishop Arts District is celebrating three years of helping you care for your Hoyas and fiddle leaf figs. Stop by the charming green bungalow on Friday, June 18 for drinks, music, and vendor pop-ups — you may just find a new green friend to care for along the way.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

Kule x Cover Swim, $225

Cover Swim x Kule Collab

Fresh off the Dallas brand’s collaboration with La Ligne, Cover Swim founder Lisa Moore has teamed up with another cult-loved brand: Kule. Snag the stylish, sun-protective suit from Taylor Tomasi Hill’s The Yes for an extra injection of local Dallas power.

Blue Print’s signature blue doors in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.

Weddings are back, and Blue Print — the much loved Uptown furniture shop — is celebrating the long-anticipated launch of their gift registry. All your faves will be there (from Bird Bakery and John Cain Photography to Lela Rose Bridal, Milliard Diamond Concierge, and Mi Golondrina), and the first 25 guests will score a little something special.

The new Gucci Basket sneaker.

Gucci “Pins”

To introduce the new Gucci Basket, an eco-sustainable, hoops-inspired high top designed by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, the luxury fashion house is bringing its pop-in series to select cities, including Dallas. Running from June 18 to July 12 within the Galleria, the Gucci ‘Pin’ (short for pop-in) will be a unique, immersive experience (revisit the brand’s cool collab with The North Face for a teaser on what to expect).

Statement earrings from Sunshine Tienda

Wear Sunshine Tienda Head to Toe

Known for chic sun hats and vibrant jewelry, the breezy brand founded by two Texas sisters finally launched its first collection of beachwear. Sunshine Tienda’s ready-to-wear debut applies the sisters’ effortless aesthetic to sarongs and dresses.

Warby Parker’s newest Dallas location Henderson Avenue.

More to Love

In Warby Parker, we finally have our answer as to what brand would be occupying the former Planet Blue space on Henderson Avenue, while Dallas’ beloved Saint Bernard Sports heads to Southlake for its fourth location (which includes a full-service ski shop and men’s lounge).