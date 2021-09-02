This fall, Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards will welcome Flea Style. The Dallas-based retail emporium, founded by former lifestyle editor Brittany Cobb, offers vintage and handmade Western-inspired goods in Deep Ellum. Flea Style first arrived in Fort Worth this summer via the Wide Brim concept store inside Autograph Collection’s new Hotel Drover, giving guests access to the brand’s effortless boho-Western collections. The store’s success inspired Cobb to bring a full-sized Flea Style to Fort Worth—in a spot that offers plenty of built-in character and rich history.

“I met with ownership over a delicious catered barbecue lunch and learned more about the vision behind Mule Alley and what they have planned for this stunning, historical district,” Cobb wrote on the Flea Style blog this summer. “We’re so excited for this next chapter for the company and to expand to a city we’re swooning over daily.”

The 3,400-square-foot location, found between Lucchese Bootmaker and Cowtown Winery, will house local goods, artisan clothing, jewelry, home decor, and the company’s largest hat bar, where shoppers can customize hats or choose from the private Stetson collection (be sure to try the custom Brittany). Flea Style’s tea room and restaurant, Heirloom Haul, will have a mini location inside the store — try the famous frosé or one of the lavender or rose lattes.

