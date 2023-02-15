Gorjana – Many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.
Gorjana – The walls are lined with products to explore inside a Gorjana jewelry boutique.
Gorjana – Inside Gorjana’s new Dallas showroom, with a casual coastal vibe.
01
03

At Gorjana, many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.

02
03

The walls are lined with products to explore inside a Gorjana jewelry boutique.

03
03

Inside Gorjana's new Dallas showroom, with a casual coastal vibe.

Gorjana – Many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.
Gorjana – The walls are lined with products to explore inside a Gorjana jewelry boutique.
Gorjana – Inside Gorjana’s new Dallas showroom, with a casual coastal vibe.
Fashion / Shopping

Southern California Jewelry Trendsetter to Open New Fort Worth and Southlake Stores — Gorjana Embraces North Texas

A Bit of Laguna Beach Rolls Into the Lone Star State

BY // 02.15.23
At Gorjana, many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.
The walls are lined with products to explore inside a Gorjana jewelry boutique.
Inside Gorjana's new Dallas showroom, with a casual coastal vibe.
1
3

At Gorjana, many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.

2
3

The walls are lined with products to explore inside a Gorjana jewelry boutique.

3
3

Inside Gorjana's new Dallas showroom, with a casual coastal vibe.

Southern California-based jewelry store Gorjana continues to add to its North Texas footprint. PaperCity has learned that another new Gorjana boutique is headed to 321 Grand Avenue West in Southlake Town Square and one more is going into Fort Worth’s University Park Village in the area between Blue Goose and Pacific Table.

The latest Gorjana store opened at 3699 McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ West Village in early November. That followed Gorjana opening a new shop in Houston and two new stores in Austin.

Co-founders Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, who launched their line in 2004, bring a bit of the iconic Laguna Beach shoreline to their showrooms with pastels tones and natural elements.

Gorjana’s often dainty designs range from plated metal pieces to sterling silver and solid gold creations — many meant for layering. There is a wide range of stylish necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings to choose from in store.

The walls are lined with jewelry at a Gorjana boutique.
The walls are lined with jewelry at a Gorjana boutique.

A typical Gorjana store has walls lined with samples, making the shopping experience as self-service as you’d like. Touching and trying on the jewelry is encouraged. It also boasts in-store stylists who wait at the ready to help shoppers find their unique personal style. Once you’ve made your selection from the samples, an identical (unopened and brand new) item is retrieved for purchase.

Gorjana’s expanding collection of fine materials includes diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds and turquoise. Personalized styles include alphabet bracelets and necklaces. There is even complimentary engraving available for items in the Bespoke Collection. These include padlocks, lockets, charms, signet rings and dog tag styles.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

Many necklaces and bracelets are designed with Gorjana’s unique hinge closure, giving freshly manicured nails a break from the typical lobster claw or even worse, the dreaded spring ring. Huggie earrings abound. So do every conceivable chain link or paperclip-style chain.

Now Southlake and Fort Worth are next in line to get a taste of Gorjana’s understated SoCal style.

Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
read full series
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Curated Collection

Swipe
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10573 Inwood Road
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
2105 La Rochelle
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X