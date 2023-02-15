Southern California Jewelry Trendsetter to Open New Fort Worth and Southlake Stores — Gorjana Embraces North Texas

At Gorjana, many pieces like these from the Lou Collection are just made for layering.

Southern California-based jewelry store Gorjana continues to add to its North Texas footprint. PaperCity has learned that another new Gorjana boutique is headed to 321 Grand Avenue West in Southlake Town Square and one more is going into Fort Worth’s University Park Village in the area between Blue Goose and Pacific Table.

The latest Gorjana store opened at 3699 McKinney Avenue in Dallas’ West Village in early November. That followed Gorjana opening a new shop in Houston and two new stores in Austin.

Co-founders Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, who launched their line in 2004, bring a bit of the iconic Laguna Beach shoreline to their showrooms with pastels tones and natural elements.

Gorjana’s often dainty designs range from plated metal pieces to sterling silver and solid gold creations — many meant for layering. There is a wide range of stylish necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings to choose from in store.

A typical Gorjana store has walls lined with samples, making the shopping experience as self-service as you’d like. Touching and trying on the jewelry is encouraged. It also boasts in-store stylists who wait at the ready to help shoppers find their unique personal style. Once you’ve made your selection from the samples, an identical (unopened and brand new) item is retrieved for purchase.

Gorjana’s expanding collection of fine materials includes diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds and turquoise. Personalized styles include alphabet bracelets and necklaces. There is even complimentary engraving available for items in the Bespoke Collection. These include padlocks, lockets, charms, signet rings and dog tag styles.

Many necklaces and bracelets are designed with Gorjana’s unique hinge closure, giving freshly manicured nails a break from the typical lobster claw or even worse, the dreaded spring ring. Huggie earrings abound. So do every conceivable chain link or paperclip-style chain.

Now Southlake and Fort Worth are next in line to get a taste of Gorjana’s understated SoCal style.