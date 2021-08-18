From a celebrity facialist’s futuristic-looking spa to an iconic furniture brand and something called Kittenish, these are the new Dallas shops we’re most excited to visit in the coming months.

Barbara Sturm x Highland Park Village

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s line of clean, eponymous skincare has developed a cult-like following thanks to her scientific approach to efficacious, anti-inflammatory products. A facialist to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angela Bassett, the German aesthetics doctor has long been respected in the beauty industry, although she has seen an influx in popularity recently thanks to social media fluent fans like Bella Hadid.

Sturm’s products are stocked at retailers like bluemercury, Cos Bar, and Neiman Marcus, only a handful of cities are blessed with a Barbara Sturm Boutique & Spa. Lucky for Dallas, Highland Park Village will soon be home to one of the beauty world rarities. The new location will open this fall, featuring a retail section, special treatment rooms, and a tea bar. Based on the renderings we’ve seen, the futuristic-looking spot will be a sight for beauty lovers to behold.

Herman Miller x Knox Street

Last year, the furniture brand known for modern, ergonomic office chairs and its iconic Eames Lounge saw a 40 percent increase in its retail business. It makes sense — with so many more working remotely, having a solid home office setup is suddenly well worth investing in. And though more might own a Herman Miller swivel chair these days, the American company, originally founded in 1905, has always been cool. The brand has served as an occasional home to iconic designers like Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, and Alexander Girard, while the promotional posters for Herman Miller’s annual summer picnics are permanent fixtures at the Museum of Modern Art.

Naturally, Herman Miller showrooms are as artful and innovative as the brand. Get acquainted with their latest experiential showroom, now open on Knox Street.

Kittenish x West Village

A spiritual sister store of sorts to Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James, which opened in Deep Ellum this spring, Kittenish also originated in Nashville and is backed by a popular reality television alum. Country star Jessie James Decker’s line of affordable clothing, swimwear, and accessories just settled into its second ever brick-and-mortar home in West Village with plenty of pink-painted walls, Instagrammable moments, and trendy ensembles in toe.

The thing we’re most excited to shop, however, is the Kittenish x Juicy Couture collab — long live the feminine tracksuit.

The Planting Hand x Lower Greenville

Every neighborhood should have a pretty plant shop to call its own. This fall, Lower Greenville is finally getting an inspiring space to pick out house plants, and explore all the uplifting, air-purifying magic that comes with them. There isn’t much word on The Planting Hand’s opening just yet, but if their work on the Tulum-inspired Leela’s pop-up is any indication of what the new shop has in store, Lower Greenvillers have something to look forward to.