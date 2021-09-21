Texas Design Week Dallas
Fabletics recently added loungewear to the mix.
Levi’s second stand alone store lands in Fort Worth
Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.
01
03

Fabletics recently added loungewear to the mix.

02
03

Levi's second stand alone store in North Texas lands in Fort Worth

03
03

Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.

Fabletics recently added loungewear to the mix.
Levi’s second stand alone store lands in Fort Worth
Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.
Fashion / Shopping

University Park Village Adds New Stores, Emerges as Fort Worth’s Athleisure Mecca

Where Casual Style Reigns Supreme

BY // 09.21.21
Fabletics recently added loungewear to the mix.
Levi's second stand alone store in North Texas lands in Fort Worth
Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.
1
3

Fabletics recently added loungewear to the mix.

2
3

Levi's second stand alone store in North Texas lands in Fort Worth

3
3

Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.

After a wave of closures, University Park Village is filling back in with some first to Fort Worth stores. The new infusion of stores should all open this fall.

PaperCity already previously reported that Flower Child will take over the space that housed the beloved McKinley’s Bakery for many years. Flower Child joins a University Park Village restaurant scene that already includes Pacific Table, a Starbucks, EatZi’s Market and Bakery, and Blue Goose Cantina.

But wait, there’s more. The central location, once home to a Tesla showroom, will now become Fort Worth’s first stand-alone Levi’s store .

Levi’s second stand alone store lands in Fort Worth
Levi’s second stand alone store in North Texas lands in Fort Worth

The ever-popular jean brand has several outlet stores in North Texas (one at Grapevine Mills, another at Tanger Outlet at Alliance, plus stores at both Grand Prarie and Allen Premium Outlets). The only other Levi’s store is at Plano’s Legacy West. If you’ve ever been frustrated searching for a special Levi’s style, size or length, help is on the way.

The Vancouver-based Lululemon will make a move around the corner (from its current location in University Park Village) to take over the old Banana Republic space. No word yet on what will fill in the spot that Lululemon will be vacating.

Another athleisure store is also coming to the Village. Fabletics will soon pick up where Runway Seven left off with its first Fort Worth store. There are only two other Fabletics in North Texas, one at Plano’s Legacy West and one in Southlake Town Square.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.
Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.

Fabletics’ motto is “Kick butt. Look Cute. Repeat.” The sporty store recently added lounge wear to its mix. And while Lululemon got into hot water a few years back for not carrying plus sizes, Fabletics famously caters to all shapes and sizes with a full range of plus-sized offerings.

If you thought athleisure was a passing fad, you were so wrong. No longer just yoga pants and sports bras, the casual athletic trend shows absolutely no sign of retreating any time soon. And the addition of Fabletics will make University Park Village a veritable athleisure wonderland with no less than four dedicated athleisure stores. Free People Movement, Lululemon and Athleta all already call The Village home.

Casual Fridays, lounging at home and long, lazy weekends never looked so good.

The PaperCity Magazine

September
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Elizabeth Anthony

On The Runway

New York Fashion Week Spring 2022
Texas Designer Unveils a Groovy, Psychedelic New Collection — Brandon Maxwell Gets Colorful
Texas Designer Unveils a Groovy, Psychedelic New Collection — Brandon Maxwell Gets Colorful
From New York to Houston With Style — Rubin Singer Brings His Glamorous Gowns to Elizabeth Anthony
From New York to Houston With Style — Rubin Singer Brings His Glamorous Gowns to Elizabeth Anthony
Young Stars Take Over the Met Gala — How Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and Simone Biles Stole the Show
Young Stars Take Over the Met Gala — How Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and Simone Biles Stole the Show
Rainy Runway, Bright Clothes and A-List Celebs — Moschino’s Risky Outdoor Show is a Soggy Delight
Rainy Runway, Bright Clothes and A-List Celebs — Moschino’s Risky Outdoor Show is a Soggy Delight
Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown
Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown
New York Fashion Week Attempts a Flashy Comeback — and Christian Siriano Leads the Way to the Delight of Major Front Row Celebs
New York Fashion Week Attempts a Flashy Comeback — and Christian Siriano Leads the Way to the Delight of Major Front Row Celebs
read full series
Extraordinary Views are Forever in Style
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Learn More About The Parklane

Featured Properties

Swipe
3414 Del Monte Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3414 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$6,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3414 Del Monte Drive
514 Shadywood Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

514 Shadywood Road
Houston, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
514 Shadywood Road
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 314
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 314
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Christi Beard
This property is listed by: Christi Beard (713) 253-5724 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 314
3460 Wickersham Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3460 Wickersham Lane
Houston, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3460 Wickersham Lane
19 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

19 West Lane
Houston, TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
19 West Lane
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2406 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
11639 Blalock Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11639 Blalock Lane
Houston, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Charity Yarborough
This property is listed by: Charity Yarborough (713) 498-0418 Email Realtor
11639 Blalock Lane
1352 Dorothy Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1352 Dorothy Street
Houston, TX

$834,000 Learn More about this property
Mollie Yarborough
This property is listed by: Mollie Yarborough (713) 922-1030 Email Realtor
1352 Dorothy Street
1742 Michigan Street, Unit E
Montrose
FOR SALE

1742 Michigan Street, Unit E
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Lauren Teare
This property is listed by: Lauren Teare (832) 524-9370 Email Realtor
1742 Michigan Street, Unit E
2201 Kingston Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Kingston Street
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2201 Kingston Street
3214 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3214 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$2,820,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3214 Reba Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X