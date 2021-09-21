University Park Village Adds New Stores, Emerges as Fort Worth’s Athleisure Mecca

After a wave of closures, University Park Village is filling back in with some first to Fort Worth stores. The new infusion of stores should all open this fall.

PaperCity already previously reported that Flower Child will take over the space that housed the beloved McKinley’s Bakery for many years. Flower Child joins a University Park Village restaurant scene that already includes Pacific Table, a Starbucks, EatZi’s Market and Bakery, and Blue Goose Cantina.

But wait, there’s more. The central location, once home to a Tesla showroom, will now become Fort Worth’s first stand-alone Levi’s store .

Levi’s second stand alone store in North Texas lands in Fort Worth

The ever-popular jean brand has several outlet stores in North Texas (one at Grapevine Mills, another at Tanger Outlet at Alliance, plus stores at both Grand Prarie and Allen Premium Outlets). The only other Levi’s store is at Plano’s Legacy West. If you’ve ever been frustrated searching for a special Levi’s style, size or length, help is on the way.

The Vancouver-based Lululemon will make a move around the corner (from its current location in University Park Village) to take over the old Banana Republic space. No word yet on what will fill in the spot that Lululemon will be vacating.

Another athleisure store is also coming to the Village. Fabletics will soon pick up where Runway Seven left off with its first Fort Worth store. There are only two other Fabletics in North Texas, one at Plano’s Legacy West and one in Southlake Town Square.

SHOP Swipe









Next

Fabletics caters to all shapes and sizes.

Fabletics’ motto is “Kick butt. Look Cute. Repeat.” The sporty store recently added lounge wear to its mix. And while Lululemon got into hot water a few years back for not carrying plus sizes, Fabletics famously caters to all shapes and sizes with a full range of plus-sized offerings.

If you thought athleisure was a passing fad, you were so wrong. No longer just yoga pants and sports bras, the casual athletic trend shows absolutely no sign of retreating any time soon. And the addition of Fabletics will make University Park Village a veritable athleisure wonderland with no less than four dedicated athleisure stores. Free People Movement, Lululemon and Athleta all already call The Village home.

Casual Fridays, lounging at home and long, lazy weekends never looked so good.