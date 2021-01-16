New Sparkling Valentine’s Day Treats — De Beers Reveals a Special Line of Heart Designs

De Beers' Infinity Necklace is a match for the delicate Infinity Bracelet in the My First De Beers collection.

De Beers new Monarch Butterfly ring floats on the finger as if a dazzling butterfly had just settled there.

De Beers new Monarch Butterfly ring was created in response to the popularity of the similar ring in the Portraits of Nature Collection.

A technically difficult cut to achieve, the heart-shape is a variation of the round brilliant, radiating the same sparkle yet with a romantic twist.

If my funny Valentine is paying attention, I would like for him to jaunt over to De Beers Jewellers in Houston’s Galleria mall for a little something that caught my eye this morning — the vaunted diamond house’s new heart-shaped pendant. It is the sweetest and, yes, a most dazzling, statement of true love.

But no need to rush as Valentine’s is still a month away and De Beers’ very first collection of heart-shaped designs won’t be available until February. If you don’t have time to get to The Galleria, darling, the new designs will be available online. Still, you might want to make the mini-trek to check out the diamond haven’s sleek new boutique.

The pendant, suspended by a delicate 18k white gold chain, is part of the romantic collection that includes heart-shaped diamond stud earrings set in 18k white gold and a heart ring on a platinum band. The pendant at .30 carats is made of 15 stones. The .30-carat heart ring is comprised of 15 stones while the earrings total 30 stones with a carat weight of .60.

De Beers describes the heart-shaped pieces thusly, “Each center diamond is framed by a halo of micropavé diamonds – De Beers’ iconic Aura setting – the timeless design magnifying the innate beauty and delicate dimensions of the heart shapes.”

The Infinity Pendant

If the beautiful heart pendant proves to be too much of an extravagance for our Romeos, De Beers is introducing an Infinity pendant that features a half-way graduated diamond line, set in 18k white gold. It matches the already existing Infinity bracelet, which is part of the popular My First De Beers Collection.

The petite versions of the classic De Beers Collection serve as an introduction to the company’s world of fabulous diamonds.

Something Special

De Beers Monarch Butterfly ring

De Beer’s Monarch Butterfly ring was so popular when launched as part of the Portraits of Nature Collection that the legendary home of diamonds decided to remake and launch the ring by itself with white diamonds only. The nature collection ring featured fancy pink purple and orangey diamonds. The new piece has a 2.95 carat count employing 194 stones.

This beauty is already available at the De Beers Galleria store in Houston and online.