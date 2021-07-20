Wildlike Piercing Parlor
3WildLike.21
12WildLike.21
33WildLike.21
54WildLike.21
01
05

The striking space, dreamed up by Swoon the Studio and B. Russo Designs, offers an elevated take on the piercing parlor.

02
05

A spin-off concept of Ylang 23, Wildlike features the same expert designer jewelry curation the beloved Dallas store is known for.

03
05

Take in Brooklynd Turner's jewelry motif-inspired mural from Wildlike's lounge area.

04
05

A styling station helps you plot your piercing strategy.

05
05

A selection of pierce-specific designer jewelry available at Wildlike.

Wildlike Piercing Parlor
3WildLike.21
12WildLike.21
33WildLike.21
54WildLike.21
Style / Shopping

This New Highland Park Salon is Luxury Ear Piercing Perfected

Filled With Coveted Designer Brands, Wildlike Offers a Fashionable Take on the Trend

BY // 07.20.21
The striking space, dreamed up by Swoon the Studio and B. Russo Designs, offers an elevated take on the piercing parlor.
A spin-off concept of Ylang 23, Wildlike features the same expert designer jewelry curation the beloved Dallas store is known for.
Take in Brooklynd Turner's jewelry motif-inspired mural from Wildlike's lounge area.
A styling station helps you plot your piercing strategy.
A selection of pierce-specific designer jewelry available at Wildlike.
1
5

The striking space, dreamed up by Swoon the Studio and B. Russo Designs, offers an elevated take on the piercing parlor.

2
5

A spin-off concept of Ylang 23, Wildlike features the same expert designer jewelry curation the beloved Dallas store is known for.

3
5

Take in Brooklynd Turner's jewelry motif-inspired mural from Wildlike's lounge area.

4
5

A styling station helps you plot your piercing strategy.

5
5

A selection of pierce-specific designer jewelry available at Wildlike.

As anyone who once made that momentous trip to Claire’s knows, ear piercing is a rite of passage. But recently, the forever trend has amplified beyond a simple stud. Now it’s all about the designed ear, with multiple piercings, hoops, cuffs, and diamond studs arranged just so. Alysa Teichman — who brings a notable retail jewelry pedigree (her parents, Joanne and Charles Teichman, have owned Ylang 23 for 35-plus years) — is tapping into the global obsession with Wildlike, a new concept that puts an artistic spin on the piercing parlor.

The striking space, situated in The Shops of Highland Park, was dreamed up by Swoon the Studio and constructed by B. Russo Designs. Think of it as a personal salon gallery filled with tiny works of art. Wildlike offers luxe, pierce-specific jewelry brands (Maria Tash, Pamela Love, BVLA, and Kismet by Milka) in addition to its own eponymous line. Plan your future piercings at the styling bar, then relax in the lushly furnished lounge before drawing the curtain of one of Wildlike’s piercing rooms. It’s a vision fully realized — both in-studio and in the gold-and-diamond studs artfully arranged across your lobes.

Teichman, who continues to serve as the vice president of business development for Ylang 23, was inspired to create the spin-off concept after hosting piercing parties and events at the Preston Center store for the past five years. “It is such an exciting space — it transcends any kind of demographic. It’s not just women, it’s not just people of a certain age. It’s not just super edgy people,” Teichman told WWD earlier this summer about the inspiration for creating Wildlike.

The plan is to bring her piercing salon concept, which embraces the same expert designer jewelry curation Ylang 23 has long been known for, to cities across the U.S. But for now, you can visit the jewel-tone destination along Oak Lawn Avenue to say you were a part of the Wildlike movement from the start.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wildlike (@thewildlike)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1711 Hwy 237
FOR SALE

1711 Hwy 237
Round Top, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1711 Hwy 237
6893 Anders Bottom Road
FOR SALE

6893 Anders Bottom Road
La Grange, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
6893 Anders Bottom Road
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
5750 Caney Creek Road
FOR SALE

5750 Caney Creek Road
Chappell Hill , TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
5750 Caney Creek Road
6389 Miller Road
FOR SALE

6389 Miller Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Ann Streiff
This property is listed by: Ruth Ann Streiff (832) 630-3724 Email Realtor
6389 Miller Road
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
7550 FM 609
FOR SALE

7550 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7550 FM 609
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X