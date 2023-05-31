Scenes from Klyde Warren Park’s 2023 Spring Soiree at Lisa and Clay Cooley’s Dallas Home

A relatively new annual spring event that emerged towards the end of the COVID lockdown is Klyde Warren Park’s President’s Circle garden party. The Park’s brilliant president and CEO, Kit Sawers, decided in 2021 that it should not be held in the greenspace that many think of as the jewel in the crown of Dallas’ Art’s District, but rather on the verdant lawn of a donor’s home. The first spring cocktail soiree was held in Ann and Lee Hobson‘s Highland Park home’s garden (and occurred on Cinco de Mayo) and from then on, it was unanimously decided to always remain al fresco fabulous. Oh-so fitting for a group that supports a park.

Last year, it was hosted by Suzanne and Patrick McGee’s at their home in the prestigious Volk Estates. (BTW — the entire Perot family, Margot Perot, Sarah and Ross Perot Jr., Nancy and Rod Jones, Suzanne and Patrick McGee, Carolyn and Karl Rathjen, and Katherine and Eric Reeves, chaired the premier-level donor group for the year.) This year, Lisa and Clay Cooley threw a picture-perfect al fresco supper at their home, which includes tennis courts, expansive gardens, and a babbling creek that wraps around the perimeter. All ideal for a moment’s reflection on a long walk or as a party venue.

The President’s Circle was launched right before the COVID lockdown in early 2020 and was chaired by Ann Hobson and Alvise Orsini. The duo graciously agreed to take on the responsibilities of spearheading the premier donor program for two years due to the “paused” nature of that year and 2021. This program provides for many of the programs that enable this non-profit to remain a clean, safe space for visitors from all over Dallas, as well as the country, to enjoy.

As the Cooley’s guests sipped cocktails, all wearing their interpretation of “spring chic,” Sawers took the microphone to welcome all and share some of the exciting news — “Last year we celebrated the Park’s 10th anniversary and opened the beautiful new Nancy Best Fountain funded by Nancy and Randy Best and the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park funded by the Perot family. Both new spaces have been very busy.” And then went on to share that, “we have more than 1.2 million visitors each year … more than the Cowboys, Stars, and Mavericks home games combined.”

Continuing its series of commissioning prominent artists to create site-specific works, Klyde Warren Park had collaborated with internationally exhibited, Tulsa-based sculptor Rachel Hayes. The artist had used her signature diaphanous, translucent textiles —reminiscent of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, as well as futuristic quilting — to create an immersive piece that Park visitors used as a backdrop for selfie after selfie. Some of Hayes’ other high-profile projects include Missoni’s 2017 runway show during Milan fashion week and the corresponding 2018 ad campaign photographed at White Sands National Park, New Mexico, starring Kendall Jenner. Hayes also inaugurated Round Top’s public art program in Spring 2021, which encompassed an installation for PaperCity’s event space, The Halles.

After the remarks, everyone enjoyed the buffet-style dinner catered by Cassandra Tomassetti of Art 2 Catering. Guests wearing florals and other springy ensembles included current KWP board members Nancy Best, Lucy Billingsley, Ed Fjordback, Jesse Jackson, Kathy Nelson, Myrna Schlegel, Rob Walters, and John Zogg. Some of the other Cooley family members: Bela and Chase Cooley and Ciara and Hunt Biggars. (Many of the guests had lined up to congratulate Bela on her recent successful DMA Art Ball which she chaired alongside Leigh Anne Clark.) As well as ardent park supporters Zoe Bonnette, Lyda Hill, Marlene and John Sughrue, Lucy Wrubel, Deborah and John Scott, Laura Koonsman, Lisa Sadoughi, Krystal Schlegel Davis and Luke Davis, and Mary Virginia Reed.