Two of Houston’s Best Stores Combine on New Remarkable Bargain Pop-Up Shop — Get Up to 75 Percent Off

Bargains will be up to 75 percent off original pricing on both men's and women's clothing at the Tootsies-Norton Ditto pop-up shop. (Courtesy photo)

Tootsies fashions on display at the pop-up shop at the Centre at River Oaks (Courtesy photo)

The Tootsies and Norton Ditto pop-up shop is located at the Centre at River Oaks (Courtesy photo)

Tootsies owner Norman Lewis and Norton Ditto's Dick Hite join forces in a pop-up shop that means bargains for guys and gals. (Courtesy photo)

It’s an experiment in retailing at a time when creative thinking is paramount to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. Iconic Houston brands Tootsies and Norton Ditto are joining forces on a pop-up shop filled with bargain prices on fashions for both men and women.

The duo has opened shop next door to Norton Ditto in the Centre at River Oaks, located at Kirby and West Alabama. The actual address is 3021 Kirby Drive.

Tootsies and Norton Ditto are sharing the 1,700 square foot space in a 50-50 arrangement. The men’s clothing half will feature designer pieces from casual to professional, while Tootsies presents its collection of ready-to-wear tops, pants, skirts and casual dresses. The bonus is that everything is marked down, some as much as 75 percent, from original prices.

“It’s certainly a good time to break new ground,” Tootsies president Norman Lewis says in a statement.

Tootsies devotees might recall that when founder Mickey Rosmarin operated the store in Highland Village, there was a men’s component for a time. As a 23-year veteran of the store and now Tootsies owner, Lewis remembers. So in a way, it’s a return to the past with a tsunami of bargains.

“Shoppers can pick up some great ready-to-wear finds from two of Houston’s most storied retailers,” Norton Ditto president of Dick Hite says in the announcement. “It’s going to be fun bringing the two stores together.”

VIEW ART Swipe

























Next

Bargain hunters will receive a bonus with their purchase — a $50 gift card good toward the purchase of regular priced apparel at Norton Ditto and regular priced apparel at Tootsies.

The stores have not set an end date on the pop-up. Instead, they’re rather playing it by ear. “Shop these bargains while you can,” Lewis says.

The Norton Ditto/Tootsies Pop-Up is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. The store is closed on Sundays.