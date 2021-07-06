Fashion / Weddings

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Finally Tie the Knot — Meet the Dallas Wedding Dream Team Behind the Intimate Affair

An Illustrious List of Local Favorites Helped Execute the Dreamy Weekend

BY // 07.06.21
gwen stefani blake shelton wedding

Fancy Cakes by Lauren was one of many Dallas vendors who helped execute Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's intimate Fourth of July weekend wedding. (courtesy)

Though, as a duo, music superstars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani long fell into an elusive celebrity couple category of “Wait, these two aren’t married yet?”, things were not officially official until this past Fourth of July weekend. Officiated by Carson Daly (host of The Voice, where the couple met) and attended by Jimmy Fallon, the July 3rd wedding was certainly high-profile, but the intimate affair also had plenty of lovely touches that are distinctly Dallas.

Hosted at Shelton’s 12,000-acre ranch home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma (about two hours north of Dallas), the highly anticipated ceremony was held in a custom-built chapel (per the sleuths at Page Six). The bride wore Vera Wang, stiletto cowboy boots, and her signature red lip, which she shared in a series of stunning Instagram posts. Stefani also took to social media to give a shout-out to the team that helped pull off the once-in-a-lifetime event, and if you’re at all tapped in to the Dallas wedding vendor scene, the list of names will look familiar.

In-demand event planner Todd Fiscus (Todd Events and Avant Garden flower shop) assembled a Dallas wedding dream team to execute the memorable weekend. Named in Stefani’s coveted list of Instagram tags was our favorite mistress of the turntables Lucy Wrubel, Fancy Cakes By Lauren (the cake was an ode to Stefani’s parents, replicating the exact dessert from their wedding with the addition of a cowboy couple cake topper), Posh Couture Rentals, and a classically trained group that always delivers, the Dallas String Quartet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

The Stefani- Shelton wedding is hardly the first A-list celebrity wedding Fiscus has helped orchestrate, though he doesn’t typically advertise them. A jack of all design-related trades, Fiscus recently worked with his husband Ceron to give a Highland Park Village studio a glamorous makeover for the lauded stylist’s namesake Dallas salon.

“I think the magic of Todd is that he knows how spaces work because of his experience with large-scale events,” Ceron told PaperCity last fall. “He walked in, and within 20 seconds, he knew what needed to change. It’s so incredible. He deserves a medal.”

