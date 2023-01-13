Holiday

Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

Parades, Concerts, Step Shows, and More

BY // 01.13.23
MLK Day

There are plenty of ways to celebrate MLK Jr. Day in North Texas.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades to concerts, there are many ways to honor the day. Here are a few top MLK Jr. Day events across Dallas-Fort Worth this week.

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

On Monday, don’t miss Dallas’ annual MLK Jr. Day Parade. Starting at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd. at 10 am, the parade will end at Fair Park. It will feature 250 entries from various community organizations, band and drill teams, floats, and more.

Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert

Get your tickets now for the 40th annual Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert at Meyerson Symphony Center on Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 pm. Produced by Curtis King (Black Academy of Arts and Letters founder and president) is a tribute to MLK and the civil rights struggle of the 1960s. Joined by TBAAL’s 200-member concert ensemble, artists LeAndria Johnson and Avery Wilson will lead an evening of music, dance, and spoken word.

 

mlk parade
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.

Fort Worth’s 38th Annual MLK Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally

From 11 am to 2 pm on Monday, head to downtown Fort Worth for the annual MLK Jr. parade. Hosted by the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee, the “parade and rally will highlight community unity, the living hope of Dr. King’s Dream, and a commitment to justice for all humankind.” The parade will feature fun floats, classic cars, and walking groups.

Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration

From January 13 through 16, the University of Texas at Arlington is hosting four days of MLK Day events. The celebration includes a gala that kicks off the weekend tonight (January 13), The MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase on Saturday at 11 am, followed by Poetry Meets Jazz at 7 pm. On Monday, the annual Day of Service Festival will take place in the City Center Plaza. See all of the events of the celebration here.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance in Irving

The Irving Arts Center will host a special observance of MLK Jr. Day on Sunday at 6 pm. The free event will include performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and vocalist Kamica King. Local students will also read their winning essays about King’s legacy.

Featured Events
HOUMQ_Altitude_Cool_2022_Banner_1720x1140_Overlay

Featured Properties

Swipe
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X