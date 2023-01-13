Where to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Dallas-Fort Worth

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023, there’s already a lot lined up in North Texas to celebrate the most iconic leader of the Civil Rights Movement. From parades to concerts, there are many ways to honor the day. Here are a few top MLK Jr. Day events across Dallas-Fort Worth this week.

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

On Monday, don’t miss Dallas’ annual MLK Jr. Day Parade. Starting at the intersection of Holmes Street and MLK, Jr. Blvd. at 10 am, the parade will end at Fair Park. It will feature 250 entries from various community organizations, band and drill teams, floats, and more.

Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert

Get your tickets now for the 40th annual Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert at Meyerson Symphony Center on Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 pm. Produced by Curtis King (Black Academy of Arts and Letters founder and president) is a tribute to MLK and the civil rights struggle of the 1960s. Joined by TBAAL’s 200-member concert ensemble, artists LeAndria Johnson and Avery Wilson will lead an evening of music, dance, and spoken word.

Fort Worth’s 38th Annual MLK Jr. Holiday Parade and Rally

From 11 am to 2 pm on Monday, head to downtown Fort Worth for the annual MLK Jr. parade. Hosted by the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee, the “parade and rally will highlight community unity, the living hope of Dr. King’s Dream, and a commitment to justice for all humankind.” The parade will feature fun floats, classic cars, and walking groups.

Arlington’s Advancing the Dream Celebration

From January 13 through 16, the University of Texas at Arlington is hosting four days of MLK Day events. The celebration includes a gala that kicks off the weekend tonight (January 13), The MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase on Saturday at 11 am, followed by Poetry Meets Jazz at 7 pm. On Monday, the annual Day of Service Festival will take place in the City Center Plaza. See all of the events of the celebration here.

Valentines Day Swipe















Next

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance in Irving

The Irving Arts Center will host a special observance of MLK Jr. Day on Sunday at 6 pm. The free event will include performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and vocalist Kamica King. Local students will also read their winning essays about King’s legacy.