Master of Shingle and Stone Turns a Top Houston Real Estate Firm’s Lobby Into a Scene — Thomas Kligerman Shares His Secrets at Greenwood King

01
45

Alejandra Peterman, Caroline Billipp at Greenwood King's Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

02
45

Elaine Ellender, Linda King, Thomas Kligerman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

03
45

Julie Koch, Richard Coleman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

04
45

Lisa Evans, Paola Neri at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

05
45

Ben Foster, Chad Krenek at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

06
45

Cathy Blum, Robin Reed at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

07
45

John Bieser, Glenn McMahon, Scott Brown, Doug Culver at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

08
45

Virginia Kelsey, Hill Swift at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

09
45

Cecily Horton at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

10
45

Hill Swift, Linda King, Tom Kligerman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

11
45

Richard Ellender, Whitney Rape at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

12
45

Carmen Espeda, Austin Wilson, Eden Mollaro at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

13
45

Asari Aniagolu at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

14
45

Hester Hawkins, Mimi Lloyd at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

15
45

Mary Christ, Nancy Baker at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

16
45

Shannon Mann at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

17
45

Karin Tennant, Larry Plotsky at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

18
45

Tracie Parzen at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

19
45

Dr. Richard & Michele Kearnes at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

20
45

Ashton Ferrari, Richard Ellender at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

21
45

Lucia Benton, Krista Dumas at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

22
45

Architect Thomas Kligerman signs copies of "Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses" at Greenwood King The Lobby. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

23
45

Scott Brown, Elaine Ellender, Glenn McMahon at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

24
45

Roland Bodden, Ashton Ferrari at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

25
45

Hill Swift, Larry & Cindy Burns at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

26
45

Cecily Horton, Jeremy Fain at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

27
45

Shannon Skurner, Christina Sacco at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

28
45

Ryan Gordon at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

29
45

Linda King, Lorraine Abercrombie at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

30
45

Nichole Scheffer, Nano Cox at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

31
45

Stacy Graubart, Brooke Graubart at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

32
45

Kandice Eiskant, Laurie Murphy at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

33
45

Jill Haugh, Elaine Ellender, Sally Reed at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

34
45

Allison & John Biser at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

35
45

Daphne LaPlante, Linley Stroud at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

36
45

Judy Penner, Kathy Hamilton at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

37
45

Becky Andress, Mariana Perez, Brigette Larson at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

38
45

Austin Wilson, Kristy Geary, Hill Swift at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

39
45

Terry Mahaffey, Iris Adelman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

40
45

Nicole Griswold, Kristy Geary at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

41
45

Karen Warren, Christiana Hatteberg at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

42
45

Carmen Espeda, Eden Mollaro at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

43
45

AJ Bogs at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

44
45

Mariana Perez, Becky Andress at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

45
45

Gina Elking, Julie Koch at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Home + Design / Architecture

Master of Shingle and Stone Turns a Top Houston Real Estate Firm’s Lobby Into a Scene — Thomas Kligerman Shares His Secrets at Greenwood King

Using All Five Senses to Make Houses Special

BY // 01.25.23
photography Miroma Photography
Alejandra Peterman, Caroline Billipp at Greenwood King's Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Elaine Ellender, Linda King, Thomas Kligerman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Julie Koch, Richard Coleman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Lisa Evans, Paola Neri at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ben Foster, Chad Krenek at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Cathy Blum, Robin Reed at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
John Bieser, Glenn McMahon, Scott Brown, Doug Culver at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Virginia Kelsey, Hill Swift at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Cecily Horton at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Hill Swift, Linda King, Tom Kligerman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Richard Ellender, Whitney Rape at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Carmen Espeda, Austin Wilson, Eden Mollaro at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Asari Aniagolu at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Hester Hawkins, Mimi Lloyd at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Mary Christ, Nancy Baker at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shannon Mann at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Karin Tennant, Larry Plotsky at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Tracie Parzen at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Dr. Richard & Michele Kearnes at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ashton Ferrari, Richard Ellender at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Lucia Benton, Krista Dumas at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Architect Thomas Kligerman signs copies of "Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses" at Greenwood King The Lobby. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Scott Brown, Elaine Ellender, Glenn McMahon at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Roland Bodden, Ashton Ferrari at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Hill Swift, Larry & Cindy Burns at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Cecily Horton, Jeremy Fain at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shannon Skurner, Christina Sacco at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Ryan Gordon at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Linda King, Lorraine Abercrombie at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Nichole Scheffer, Nano Cox at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Stacy Graubart, Brooke Graubart at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Kandice Eiskant, Laurie Murphy at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Jill Haugh, Elaine Ellender, Sally Reed at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Allison & John Biser at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Daphne LaPlante, Linley Stroud at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Judy Penner, Kathy Hamilton at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Becky Andress, Mariana Perez, Brigette Larson at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Austin Wilson, Kristy Geary, Hill Swift at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Terry Mahaffey, Iris Adelman at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Nicole Griswold, Kristy Geary at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Karen Warren, Christiana Hatteberg at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Carmen Espeda, Eden Mollaro at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
AJ Bogs at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Mariana Perez, Becky Andress at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Gina Elking, Julie Koch at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Against the backdrop of glittering trimmings and clinking cocktail glasses, 165 lucky design lovers gathered in top Houston real estate firm Greenwood King’s lobby for a talk from architect Thomas Kligerman and a signing of his new book titled Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses, which was co-written with design scribe Mitchell Owens

The book is a monograph of Kligerman’s career, featuring single-family houses he has built around the country over the past 20 years. Kligerman’s style is inspired by the two states in which he grew up — Rhode Island and New Mexico. It draws upon the dark color palettes, shingled exteriors and gables of New England and fuses them with the adobe forms and Puebloan style of New Mexico.

From New Mexico, Kligerman learned to work with the sun in mind, designing recessed windows and entryways to create dramatic light in interiors.  

Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses was spotlighted at Houston real estate firm Greenwood King's The Lobby talk series. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses was spotlighted in Houston real estate firm Greenwood King’s The Lobby talk series. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Kligerman works with more than just the visual. He uses all five senses to turn a home into an experience. He talks to his clients about their fondest memories, then draws from the sounds, scents and emotions to create a home that is truly custom tailored. The sounds of a spa for a luxury feel. A signature scent inspired by lakes for a house by the water. The smell of woodlands for a client who loves camping. His unique approach towards designing is further detailed in his book. 

In the talk at Greenwood King, the architect showed his personality and attention to detail. From his charming presentation to the little houses he drew by his signature on each book. Kligerman is also a painter, traveling around the world with a group of friends he affectionately refers to as a “whiskey watercolor club.” He regaled the audience with tales from the recent trip to India, where he was deeply inspired by the merging of Western and Eastern architectural influences.

Kligerman is the co-founder of architectural firm Ike Kligerman Barkley, located in New York. This year, the company is being rebranded as Kligerman Architecture & Design

Brigettte Larson,Linda King,Elaine Moore (Ellender) (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Brigette Larson, Linda King, Elaine Ellender at Greenwood King Thomas Kligerman lecture and book signing (Photo by Miroma Photography)

PC Seen: Greenwood King co-founder Linda King (co-founder Julie Greenwood was not able to attend), joined by Elaine Ellender, Lorraine Abercrombie, Becky Andress, Cathy Blum, Caroline Billipp, Elegant Additions’ Julie Koch, architects Bill Curtis and Hill Swift, Robin Reed, Sandy LucasShannon Mann, Karin Tennant, Larry Plotsky, Lucia Benton, Krista Dumas, Cindy and Larry Burns, Cecily Horton, Christina Sacco, Ryan Gordon, Stacy Graubart, Brooke Graubart, Doug Culver, Jan Greer, Kathryn Hamilton, Michele Kearns, and George Sutherland.

