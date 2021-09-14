Who doesn’t love a laid back (but chic) lawn party? A VIP evening just occurred for donors of Klyde Warren Park to preview the eagerly anticipated Mi Cocina (set to occupy the former Savor space that has been redesigned by Droese Raney Architecture) and the weather couldn’t have been more idyllic. It was a casual affair so girls were spotted in their flowy Tish Cox frocks and boys in Vineyard Vines polos. All seemed to be in sandals that evening. Everyone appeared to have one of Mi Cocina’s iconic Mambo Taxis in hand as they spotted friends.

Over 300 Klyde Warren Park donors and patrons were air kissing and clinking glasses to the music of the always popular Emerald City Band. Max Trowbridge had recently returned from weeks on the other side of the pond — visiting friends and family in the UK and around Europe. Girl about town Kaleta Blaffer Johnson was elated that she was heading to Marfa (for the first time) the next day for a girl’s weekend with the requisite Instagram visit to Prada Marfa.

The non-profit’s President, Kit Sawers, welcomed the party-ready crowd and reminded everyone that Klyde Warren Park is privately funded and managed, and this group [the donors attending that evening] is critical to the Park remaining clean, safe, and free for the city of Dallas. In fact, the property values around the Park have increased so much that the city receives about $30M annually in the form of incremental tax revenue. That money goes to pay for roads, schools, and hospitals. The Park has been a great return on investment for Dallas.

Tony Dorsett, the former star Dallas Cowboys running back, was in attendance with his wife Janet and had a line of folks wanting selfies with him. Other spotted on the verdant lawn that evening included Carrie Fung, Abigail and Andrew Sinwell, and Christopher Wood.

Since Mi Cocina doesn’t take reservations, be sure to get in line for the opening of this new location in mid-October.