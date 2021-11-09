Decorative Center Houston Brings in Top Designers For a Memorable Fall Market

Twice each year, Decorative Center Houston hosts a cavalcade of interior designers, decorators and design aficionados for a day of inspiring presentations by some of the best in the business. Fall Market 2021 was no exception with a plethora of activities celebrating the best in design.

“A Little Bit of Charm & a Whole Lot of Comfort” was theme of the presentations that focused on decorating for comfort and pleasure and home entertaining — whether for a crowd or an intimate group.

The morning keynote presentation, moderated by this writer, featured Rizzoli authors Cathy Kinkaid (The Well Adorned Home: Making Luxury Livable) and Ronda Carman (Entertaining at Home: Inspirations from Celebrated Hosts). Kinkaid in from Dallas and Houston resident Carman chatted with ease about current projects. Kinkaid is excited about heading to Abu Dhabi for a regal installation while Carman is putting finishing touches on her next book, The Art of Pantry Cooking, to be released in 2022.

Following their program, the duo was fêted at a book signing and an intimate luncheon hosted by Arsin Rug Gallery, a newcomer to Decorative Center Houston.

The afternoon keynote, moderated by PaperCity contributing editor Anne Lee Phillips, featured respected designers Dennis Bracken, Meredith Ellis and Courtnay Elias, all three of whom were each tasked with completing one of the rooms in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, showcased in September. The designers shared how they executed their visions to transform their spaces, appointed to the designers by lottery, for one of the most celebrated moments in design. This event was sponsored by The Shade Store, exclusive designer of window treatments for the show house.

In addition to the keynotes, presentations continued throughout the day with designers including Benjamin Johnson discussing the 2022 Color Collection at Madeval, artist Jenny Lesser presenting her art collection along with cocktails at Dwell With Art, and Sandra Lucas and Sarah Eilers of Lucas/Eilers Design meeting, greeting and signing their book Expressive Interiors: Designing and Inviting Home.