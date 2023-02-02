Stunning Two-Story Condo In The River Oaks High-Rise Announces the Arrival of CASA Companies — This is No Ordinary $7.5 Million Home

The 3,000 square foot private garden at the CASA Companies condo in The River Oaks. (Photo by Divya Pande)

With a new name and a broader focus, CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston, is introducing its luxury full-service operation today by opening the doors to the firm’s magnificent showcase residence in The River Oaks condominiums.

PaperCity received an exclusive preview of the 7,648-square-foot luxe townhome that was taken by the firm from raw space to a fully designed and furnished dwelling with state-of-the-art technology and a contemporary collection of coveted finishes and hardware.

CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, a partner with Mirador Group, walked us through the jaw-dropping residence that will open to a VIP clutch this Thursday night, February 2nd for a reveal that includes a focus on the expanded CASA entity as well as on the exceptional condo that will be listed on HAR beginning this Friday, February 3rd.

“We chose this project to announce our expansion as it showcases CASA Companies’ amplified offerings and truly represents what we are able to execute for our clients,” Hooker says. “We set out to create a best-in-class experience within The River Oaks that touches all the senses and is evident upon arrival.

“From the initial smell to what you see just from the quality of lighting and unparalleled finishes, this home represents everything that CASA Companies stands for.”

The newly named entity is comprised of CASA Development which boasts a portfolio of luxury single-family and multi-family real estate properties in Houston and beyond, particularly in Austin, and CASA Contract & Design. The latter provides interior design, planning, procurement, purchasing and installation. CASA Retail remains committed to luxury design, offering clients, interior designers, architects and builders best-in-class furniture, lighting and material options from some of the most notable European brands.

Hooker and his husband Jacob Sudhoff, Douglas Elliman Texas Real Estate CEO, began their professional ventures together more than a decade ago and exhibited their real estate savvy when purchasing a duo of adjoining townhouses at The River Oaks when the project was in its infancy.

Larger than the property’s penthouses, the second floor, two-story residence has a lushly landscaped terrace of more than 3,000 square feet. The entire property expands across 11,400 square feet including the outdoor space and four balconies. With such a largesse of space, the residence easily affords the lifestyle and entertainment square footage that River Oaks residents are accustomed to enjoying.

The townhouse features two primary bedrooms, one up and one down, both with spacious beautifully appointed baths and appropriately sized extra large closets (something often missing in homes of this size). The first floor primary features the two-story high ceilings that provide an abundance of north-facing light. The extra height is also enjoyed in the main living area.

The second floor includes two additional bedrooms and a family room that could also serve as a bedroom, a study, and spacious laundry room. Another bonus is the number of extra storage closets located throughout the residence.

The open floor plan allows for numerous entertaining areas including the grand garden space with olive trees and the main balcony. An impressive full-service butler’s kitchen is tucked behind the main kitchen that is camouflaged with Italian wood cabinets by Cesar. The Italian wood flooring is from Listone Giordano. Quartz, Italian marble, and tiles also are tastefully employed throughout.

The entities involved in the townhouse are Casa Developments as developer, Gabriel Home Builders, Casa Design and Mirador Group. Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing of the property, which is priced at $7.5 million.