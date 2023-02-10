Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression

Jeanine Kaminski-Ditzel, Laura Mudd, Christy Lynn, Mackenzie Cash at CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. Each wearing Christy Lynn fashions. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of No. 201 at The River Oaks condominiums less than awed by the remarkable buildout and decor of the truly swank contemporary residence? No way. There was praise all around for Jerry Hooker and his CASA Companies for the reveal of the combined talents of his newly formed business that oversaw transformation of the blank slate into a showcase Houston high-rise home.

The cocktail soiree served not only to spotlight the talents of the Hooker team but also to formally announce the formation of CASA Companies, formerly CASA Houston. The new entity serves as umbrella for CASA Development, CASA Retail and CASA Contract + Design.

“We are elevating our services to the next level,” Hooker says. “I am incredibly excited to expand and offer our clients more comprehensive expert design services. Whether they want to create a luxurious and sophisticated home, commercial space, or an exquisite multi-family development, we deliver custom development and design services tailored to our client’s every need.”

The CASA Companies CEO welcomed the throng that eagerly explored the two-story 7,648-square-foot dwelling that expands across the second and third floors of the condo building, creating a single residence out of what was originally planned by the condo developer as two separate townhouses.

Despite frosty weather, a number of brave souls ventured out onto the 3,000-square-foot terrace, a rarity in condo living, with beautiful landscaping and a summer kitchen cooking station. When the home’s four balconies and outdoor areas are included, No. 201 offers some 11,000 square feet of entertaining space.

The townhouse features an open floor plan with two-story ceilings in the main living area and in one of the two master suites. There is one up and one down. The second floor includes two additional bedrooms and a family room that could also serve as a bedroom, a study and spacious laundry room.

The self-play baby grand piano provided the party soundtrack while popular Italian restaurant Concura delivered its tasty hors d’oeuvres for the cocktail hours.

The residence is listed with Douglas Elliman for $7.5 million. Listing agents Rosie Meyers and Adriana Banks Monroe were among the heavy-hitter real estate pros in attendance. Designer Christy Lynn was also on hand and was delighted to see CASA Retail director Mackenzie Cash, and Elliman agents Jeanine Kaminski-Ditzel and Laura Mudd wearing her fashions.

PC Seen: Jacob Sudhoff, Hooker’s husband and business partner, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer, Yvonne and Scott Ziegler, Walter Bering, Gigi Huang, Catherine Lee, Mary Lambrakos, Sylvia Longoria Dorsey, Erin and Scott Podsednik, Jeanine Kaminski-Ditzek, Franny Walker, Michael Cash, Christina Snydeer, and Randall Doe.