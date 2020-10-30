PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Houston Design Wiz Opens Up a Shop in Round Top's Eclectic New Hamlet — Courtney Barton Embraces Country Style

In Round Top Village, a New Shopping Destination

In Round Top Village, a New Shopping Destination

After years of showing her wares at The Arbors during the Round Top Antiques Fair, Houston-based textile designer and design curator Courtney Barton has laid stake to a claim in Round Top Village, a spanking new country-style collection of eclectic shops located on the hamlet’s Washington Street.

Doors to her eponymous shop opened in tandem with the start of the fall fair in mid-October. And in celebration of her second brick and mortar, Barton partnered earlier this week with native Houstonian Sarah Bray of Sarah Bray Bermuda for a gathering showcasing a limited edition run of bespoke Courtney Barton scarves made from her signature block print fabrics to pair with Bray’s sunhat line or to be worn separately as neckerchiefs, tote sashes and belts.

The hats and scarves were eye candy additions to Barton‘s curated collection of one-of-a-kind pieces, antique furniture and globally sourced decor and accessories.

Fans, friends and devotees from her previous five years showing in Round Top joined the party and, in fact, filled her cozy 800 square foot shop to the max on more than one occasion on the run of the fair, which closes on Sunday.

“I’m amazed at the support and turnout at the shop over the past two weeks,” Barton says in a statement. “Seeing new and familiar faces light up in our bright and friendly shop has been a joy, and I’m grateful that our work on this concept has culminated in a space that resonates with people locally as well as annual Round Top visitors.”

Barton’s project in Round Top Village was more than two years in the making and was sorely interrupted when the spring antiques fair was canceled due to COVID-19. Her shop in Houston on Ferndale and her website kept her business flowing.

PC Seen: Sarah Rothwell, Nancy Bihlmaier, Marcia Smart, Anne Lee Phillips, Amber Elliott, Kylie Bumgardner, Pippa Fraumeni, Pamela Sanders, Jennie Getten, Laura Weaver, Louise Hanna, Bekah Pollock, Kathryn Worsham Humphries, and Julia Young.

For more on Round Top, go to RoundTop.com. To read about PaperCity‘s Round Top plans, check out the full story.

