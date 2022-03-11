Rustic, Feminine, and Filled With Natural Materials — Inside a Cherished East Texas Farmhouse With a Fascinating History

The setting is bucolic, with winding roads, bridges, a small lake for fishing, stables, a shooting range, and pastures with grazing horses, cows, and donkeys. The couple are empty nesters now, so it’s become a quiet place to recharge after a busy week or for the family to gather on holidays. “We get there and just exhale,” she says. “It’s a magical place.”

The farm also has a fascinating backstory. The house was built in the late ’70s for members of the Von Erich wrestling family; according to a local legend, they practiced in a wrestling ring set up in a shed on the property. In the early ’90s, a Dallas billionaire and his wife purchased the house and land and made extensive changes. Tyler, Texas architect Mike Butler oversaw the renovations and additions, which included a rustic staircase crafted by carpenters from felled cedar trees and branches on the property. An artisan from East Texas was enlisted to carve woodland animals here and there throughout the house, including a delightful bird’s nest and squirrel face on the stairs’ newel post. Cedar trees were also used for the porches and to build several bridges near the house. Oak trees were harvested from the land, and the sturdy lumber was used for millwork, ceiling beams, and floors.

Rose Cottage, a guest house overlooking the lake, was designed by Butler with most of the interior finishes made from wood salvaged from old barns in the area, including exquisitely carved millwork around the doors. Clad in wood with a pitched metal roof and a screened-in sleeping porch, the cottage’s architecture is reminiscent of early East Texas farmhouses. “The idea was to make it look like it had been in the family for generations,” Butler says.