01
16

Amanda Boffone, Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Stephanie Fleck (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
16

A cocktail frock with bejeweled neckline by Andrew Gn captures the imagination of the socially distanced guests at Tootsies. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
16

Katy Ellis and Kathryn Swain pick up their chacuterie lunch bags from Graze before the fashion presentation. (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
16

Champagne on Tootsies' terrace (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
16

DeeDee Marsh, Tootsies Penne Weidig (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
16

Donna Josey Chapman, Susan Hansen, Donna Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
16

Suit by Alexander McQueen (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
16

Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
16

Shelby Hodge (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
16

Jonathan Simkhai skirt outfit topped off with a Eugenia Kim hat. (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
16

Shelby Hodge snares the Eugenia Kim hat right from the model's head. (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
16

Roslyn Bazzelle, Mignon Gill, Kristy Bradshaw swoon over the Etro brocade jacket. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
16

Jennifer Allison (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
16

Ellie Francisco, Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
16

Models in Fady's picks for fall (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
16

The ever stylish and always entertaining Fady Armanious (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Fall Fashion Preview Brings the Beautiful People Back to Tootsies — Houston in Coronavirus Times

Fady and The Ladies Enjoy the New Scene

BY // 09.30.20
photography Jacob Power
Passengers in cars passing by on Westheimer might have wondered what the fashionable and fashionably masked entourage gathered on the terrace of Tootsies was up to mid-morning on Tuesday. Elbow bumps were seen replacing the once-upon-a-time salutation of air kisses. In another turn on the expected, champagne glasses were in hand but the sipping required a delicate lifting of the mask.

This is what a fall fashion event looks like in the time of COVID-19.

Tootsies and this scribe invited a score of ladies (the number limited by social distancing etiquette) to join the boutique’s creative director Fady Armanious in a presentation of “Fady’s First Look @Fall.”

We began the fashion event, the first for most of the ladies since last March, with champagne and sparkling water on the terrace on what happily turned out to be a beautiful fall day. Just right for inspiring autumn fashion shopping. And that was a good thing as a percentage of sales from this event are earmarked for the Alley Theatre.

Spirits ran high as all felt a bit jubilant at such a social gathering where dressing up was required and a serious nod was given to COVID protocols. Tootsies staff, models and owners Donna and Norman Lewis maintained their mask wearing throughout the event. Even when taking a bite from the  charcuterie lunch bag from Graze during the fashion presentation, the ladies lifted their masks only slightly.

Of course, Armanious personally raised the fashion bar wearing Alexander McQueen patent leather slacks, a Zang Toi blazer and Christian Louboutin shoes.

For the fashion presentation, the ladies were seated six feet apart along a lengthy runway centered by oodles of the latest fall fashions. Models strode before the ladies in designs from Isabel Marant, Veronica Beard, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more representing the broad array of possibilities.

PC Seen: Susan Vick, Kristy Bradshaw, Roslyn Bazzelle, Stephanie Tsuru, Yvonne Cormier, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Donna Josey Chapman, Hallie Vanderhider, Kathryn Swain, Katy Ellis, DeeDee Marsh, Susan Hansen, Jennifer Allison, Amanda Boffone, Mignon Gill, and Stephanie Fleck.

