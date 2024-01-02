Top Dallas Realtor Christy Berry Breaks Down 2024’s Kitchen Design Trends

Everything else is controlled from your phone and by an app these days, so why shouldn’t your kitchen?

When considering buying or selling your home, there’s a lot to prepare. As a buyer, the kitchen is one of the most scrutinized rooms in a potential home. After all, it is the heart of the home. From family meals to holidays, the kitchen is the glue so you want to make sure it’s up-to-date, renovated, and fits your needs. The National Kitchen and Bath Association recently announced their 2024 kitchen design trends. Ahead, top Dallas real estate agent, Christy Berry, breaks them down for us.

More Personality

Gone are the days of all-white and neutral everything. For a while there, the kitchen looked just about the same in every house you entered. According to Berry, the cookie-cutter kitchen has turned a corner and people are looking for a design that is uniquely them. You need a space that fits your family’s needs and aesthetics. Berry says we’ll see people’s personalities shine through in the kitchen come 2024.

Individualized Settings, Controls, and Tech Solutions

It is 2024, after all. Everything else is controlled from your phone and by an app these days, so why shouldn’t your kitchen? Berry notes we’ll see a move towards app-started appliances. Think of turning your oven on while doing your evening commute and programmable lighting preset for various times of the day. We’ll also see more custom-design cabinets with improved storage enhancements that can be configured to the way a family lives. We live in a bespoke world, so why not include your kitchen?

Specialized Sinks

It’s time for a sink to play double duty. According to Berry, double and farm sinks are out — they’re just not cutting it anymore. Let’s expect more from our sinks. We will start to see sinks with built-in cutting boards, strainers, and drying racks. More than half of new sink orders are embracing new colors and ceramic finishes. And clients are regularly having two sinks in the kitchen.

Innovations For Living in Place

As more and more homeowners prefer to age in place, our kitchens must keep up. Cabinetry and islands will be customized for all ages. Homeowners are also installing nighttime lighting, such as toe kick lighting, for safety. We’ll also see motion-sensor lighting, voice activation, and motorized shades as a part of this trend.

Customized Color

Last but not least, it’s all about color in 2024. This past year was the year of Barbie Pink, one of Berry’s favorites. Even though everything likely won’t be pink, we can expect to see more bold pops of color throughout the kitchen. As we shift away from the white and gray kitchens, designers are highlighting vertical surfaces (such as backsplashes) and using paint or wallpaper to make a statement. And, as the island moves towards becoming the focal point, you’ll find them often painted in a contrasting color.