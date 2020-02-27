Beyond Unique Flower Mound House Brings a Four Seasons Vibe to Texas’ Most Livable Small City

The curved sectional sofa, custom from Ambella, in the living room wraps around the sitting area creating an intimate space for wine by the fire. (Photo by Jen Burner)

View from the bar directly into the kitchen. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The 100-year-old dining table from Belgium pleasingly contrasts with the contemporary furnishings. (Photo by Jen Burner)

Room Service design found the 100-year-old table as a foil to the contemporary stylings around it. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The man of the house is a rock 'n roll fan so the designers brought in a bit of attitude wiht the blue leather-wrapped desk from Theodore Alexander and a leopard print chair from Century. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The solid concrete tub in the master bath is a unique touch from NativeTrails. The mixed geometric mosiac adds interest to the setting. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The three-drawer chest is from Ambella Home as well as the custom Dolphin chair with ocelot print. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The custom bed by Wesley Hall is focal point of the master bedroom that features a Kensington rug by Loloi. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The sitting area in the master bedroom features artworks from Palecek. They are handcut coco wood in petal shapes, cased in a plexi shadowbox. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The colorful chair is in the casita guest house where the designers and the owner decided that color and a more playful approach was in order. (Photo by Jen Burner)

Outdoor furnishings from Rattana and Globalviews invite indoor/outdoor living through the open glass wall. (Photo by Jen Burner)

Another view of the dining room that overlooks the back garden. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The mood of the formal dining room chairs and expandable table in walnut finish is lightened by the hand-knot traditional rug. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The console from Ambella with lamps from Visual Comfort stands across from the wine cellar and leads to the open plan living room. (Photo by Jen Burner)

The home in Flower Mound, Texas, exudes the lavish approach to living found in luxury hotels such as the Four Seasons. (Photo by Jen Burner)

A comfortable nest fit for international jet setters who are seldom home and want their base to project the esthetics of a luxury hotel but with a personal touch? Think a Four Seasons vibe in Flower Mound, Texas.

That was the task assigned to Louisiana-based designers Lance Thomas and Drew Hoffpauir,whose interior design and home store Room Service attained the wealthy client — a CEO and successful businesswoman — through a family referral.

Before you scratch your head over Flower Mound, note that it was named No. 1 “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.” in April by SmartAsset, a personal finance tech company. The affluent suburb in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth North Texas area (Flower Mound’s about a 30-minute drive from downtown Dallas) also ranks as Texas’ best city to live in according to Chamber of Commerce.org

In business together for two years, the gents describe their design esthetic as “Southern traditional mixed with a current and modern twist bringing a sophisticated sense of style to each and every project.”

Their portfolio includes a number of both prominent and historical homes, primarily in Louisiana, but also in Dallas, Denver and of course, this 6,000 square foot home in Flower Mound.

The three-drawer chest is from Ambella Home as well as the custom Dolphin chair with ocelot print. (Photo by Jen Burner)

While the comfortable luxury of a five-star hotel was the clients’ goal, they asked for a look that was curated contemporary and somewhat minimal. In fact, when decorating the living room, the duo recalls, “We wanted to create a formal area that felt like a cozy, swanky hotel lounge.”

“The spaces have a very clear voice, each one unique to our homeowner,” Thomas and Hoffpauir wrote in response to questions via email. “You can get a feel for who lives in our spaces without ever meeting them in person.”

Each project, they agree, should have a clear voice, that each person should feel comfortable implementing their individuality throughout their home.

Indeed, bowing to the female in the duo, the designers for the master bedroom chose a velvet pinstripe upholstery alluding to a business suit, a silk rug reminiscent of an Hermès scarf and the ocelot chair as a reference to a gorgeous pair of Louboutin heels.

Many of the furnishings selected are from Ambella Home, some custom. One of the more interesting design pieces is the solid concrete tub from Native Trails in the master bath.

To get a closer look at this unique Flower Mound retreat, click through the photo gallery below: