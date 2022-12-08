Lance Scott, Nazira Handal, Anthony Baratta, Alessandra Branca_ZIZ0268.jpg PLEASE SEND OUT (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Behind the Scenes of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

A Discussion at Roche Bobois

BY // 12.08.22
photography Jonathan Zizzo
The Behind the Scenes of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas panel at Roche Bobois — moderated by Nazira Handal, the fearless leader of the Kips Bay Decorator Show Houses in New York City, Palm Beach, and Dallas — gave Texas Design Week guests an inside look at what it takes to design a show house, with all its tears and fears.

On the panel were design stars Alessandra Branca, who has offices in Chicago, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, and New York; Anthony Baratta, whose work was celebrated in the Cooper-Hewitt Museum’s National Design Triennial: Inside Design Now and who was named one of Traditional Home’s 20 Design Icons; and Lance Scott, a partner in the New York and Palm Beach-based firm LC Studio, who spent 16 years at the esteemed David Kleinberg Design Associates.

All three had stunning rooms at this year’s Dallas Show House, which opened the same week. As those who attended the packed panel learned, if you want to know the unfiltered truth, talk to those who are in the trenches. Following the talk, Baratta signed copies of his new book, Decorate Happy: Bold, Colorful Interiors (Rizzoli, 2022).

Roche Bobois director Marcel Sanchez greeted Clay McLaurin, Chesie Breen, Todd Piercy, Doniphan Moore, Michelle Moussa, Jane Scott Hodges, Steven Stolman, Javier Burkle, Tina Jeppesen, Kim Meardon, Leslie Martin, Tanner Moussa, Laurie Murphy, Kandice Eiskant, Morgan Daniels, Amira Windmiller, Tonya Trest, Melissa Gerstle, April Manson, and Georgia McElveen.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, MOUS, Tribute Goods, Neiman Marcus, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and The Joule.

Elizabeth Anthony

